Vegas Knight Hawks Advance to Western Conference Championship

August 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back James Ceasar celebrates his fumble return touchdown

(Vegas Knight Hawks, Credit: Bay Area Panthers) Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back James Ceasar celebrates his fumble return touchdown(Vegas Knight Hawks, Credit: Bay Area Panthers)

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks leaned on a stout defensive effort and cemented an early lead, securing the first playoff victory in Knight Hawks history with a 36-31 win over the Bay Area Panthers in their first-round contest at SAP Center in San Jose.

The Knight Hawks advance to the Western Conference Championship, where they will meet the winner of Monday's playoff contest between the Arizona Rattlers and the San Diego Strike Force.

Quarterbacks Jayden De Laura and Ja'Rome Johnson each had a rushing score and a passing touchdown for Vegas, while Quentin Randolph and CJ Windham each had touchdown receptions. Elijah Blades recorded an interception for the Knight Hawks, and James Ceasar forced a fumble and returned it to the end zone for a touchdown.

The Knight Hawks held Bay Area scoreless in the fourth quarter, with Windham breaking up a Hail Mary pass to the end zone on the final play of the game to seal the win.

Vegas jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half on Johnson and De Laura rushing scores and the Windham touchdown reception. Ceasar's fumble recovery and touchdown extended the lead to 26-7.

The Panthers would claw back to make it 26-24 late in the first half, but a late Ben Derby field goal in the second quarter and a Randolph touchdown catch early in the third quarter would restore control of the game for Vegas.

The Panthers, who finished the regular season with the IFL's best record, were held under 35 points for just the second time all season, and the for the first time since the season-opener. Dating back to the regular season, the Knight Hawks have won seven of their last nine contests.

Regardless of whom their next opponent will be, the Knight Hawks will be the road team in the Western Conference Championship.

For more information throughout the week on upcoming Knight Hawks playoff games, visit knighthawksfootball.com.

Images from this story



Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back James Ceasar celebrates his fumble return touchdown

(Bay Area Panthers)







Indoor Football League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.