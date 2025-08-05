Knight Hawks to Host Western Conference Championship this Friday

Indoor Football League (IFL)

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks will host the IFL Western Conference Championship at Lee's Family Forum this Friday at 7 p.m. PT. Vegas will face the San Diego Strike Force in the battle for the conference crown.

Knight Hawks Full Season Ticket Members will receive an email tomorrow morning with details regarding playoff ticket opportunities. Single-game tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, August 5, at 10 a.m. PT at this link. More information about the IFL Western Conference Championship will be available later this week. Fans should follow the Vegas Knight Hawks on social media for the latest updates.







