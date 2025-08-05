Iowa Barnstormers Part Ways with Head Coach

August 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have made the decision to part ways with Head Coach Dave Mogensen, President Jeff Lamberti and General Manager Juli Pettit announced today.

Dave Mogensen took on the role as Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers in 2022, serving the team for four seasons. The Iowa Barnstormers are grateful for Coach Mogensen's contributions on and off the field.

"We want to thank Coach Mogensen for his commitment to the Barnstormers over the past four years," said Lamberti. "After internal discussions, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the team. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is time for a new direction."

"On behalf of the Iowa Barnstormers, we thank Dave for his dedication to our organization over the past four seasons," said Pettit. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

The Barnstormers will begin a nationwide search for a new Head Coach.







