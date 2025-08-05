IFL Playoffs: First Round Recap

The opening round of the 2025 IFL Playoffs delivered instant drama, statement wins, and a jaw-dropping walk-off finish. All four matchups lived up to the intensity of postseason football, and now just four teams remain. With trips to the National Championship on the line next weekend, here's how the first round shook out.

Quad City Steamwheelers 57, Jacksonville Sharks 41

Saturday, August 2 - Vibrant Arena at The Mark, Moline, IL

In a high-octane battle, Quad City used an explosive passing performance from Daquan Neal to eliminate Jacksonville. Neal threw six touchdown passes and added a rushing score, carving up the Sharks' secondary with help from standout receiver Jordan Vesey, who caught three touchdowns and added a short rushing score. The Steamwheelers put up 22 second-quarter points and never looked back.

Jacksonville fought hard, led by Tyler Huff's three passing touchdowns and one rushing score, including a 30-yard TD run by Larry McCammon and two scoring grabs by Marcus Rogers. But the Sharks' defense had no answers for Neal, who went 15-of-17 for 195 yards and accounted for seven Quad City touchdowns. The Steamwheelers now advance to host the Eastern Conference Championship.

Green Bay Blizzard 58, Tulsa Oilers 26

Sunday, August 3 - Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

The Blizzard unleashed a playoff storm on Tulsa with a relentless offensive assault. Maxwell Meylor threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns, averaging over 14 yards per attempt, while Kymani Clarke and Jazeric Peterson combined for four rushing scores. Green Bay's offense scored touchdowns on eight of their nine drives and racked up nearly 300 yards of offense in just 36 plays.

Tulsa showed flashes, including a pair of touchdown catches by Cole Blackman and a rushing score by Sam Castronova, but four interceptions proved fatal. Green Bay's defense feasted, with Tramond Lofton recording two sacks and the secondary picking off Castronova four times. The Blizzard head to Moline next weekend for a date with Quad City and a shot at the Eastern Conference title.

Vegas Knight Hawks 36, Bay Area Panthers 31

Sunday, August 4 - SAP Center, San Jose, CA

In a defensive grind that turned into a second-quarter shootout, Vegas held on to outlast the Panthers. The Knight Hawks built a 26-7 lead midway through the second quarter, fueled by a pair of rushing scores and a scoop-and-score by James Ceasar. Bay Area stormed back with three touchdowns before halftime, cutting the deficit to 29-24 at the break.

The second half turned into a defensive slugfest. Ja'Rome Johnson's touchdown pass to Quentin Randolph gave Vegas a 36-22 cushion, and the Knight Hawks' defense delivered the rest. They held Bay Area scoreless in the fourth quarter and stuffed a potential game-winning drive in the final minute. With the win, Vegas advances to its first-ever Western Conference Championship.

San Diego Strike Force 49, Arizona Rattlers 48

Monday, August 4 - Lee's Family Forum (game relocated from San Diego)

In an instant playoff classic, San Diego stunned Arizona with a walk-off touchdown as time expired. Quarterback Nate Davis threw five touchdown passes-including three to Arthur Jackson III-and marched the Strike Force 36 yards in the final 41 seconds to steal a win from the Rattlers. Edward Vander added two rushing scores and a receiving TD, helping San Diego survive Arizona's comeback.

Arizona trailed by 15 late in the fourth but stormed back behind Dalton Sneed, who accounted for four total touchdowns. Isaiah Huston's TD catch and subsequent two-point conversion with 41 seconds left gave the Rattlers a 48-42 lead. But Davis stayed cool under pressure, hitting Jackson for a 2-yard TD on the final snap to seal the upset. San Diego will be the home team in the conference final despite the game being played in Vegas due to issues in San Diego.

Looking Ahead: Conference Championship Weekend

Two more battles stand between these teams and a trip to the 2025 IFL National Championship:

Western Conference Championship

Friday, Aug. 8 - 9:05 PM CT

Vegas Knight Hawks at San Diego Strike Force

Lee's Family Forum (Las Vegas, NV)

Eastern Conference Championship

Saturday, Aug. 9 - 7:05 PM CT

Green Bay Blizzard at Quad City Steamwheelers

Vibrant Arena at The Mark (Moline, IL)

Four teams remain. Two conference titles and ticket to the Championship are up for grabs. Don't miss the Conference Championships live on www.IFLNetwork.com-because this postseason is only getting better.







