Tulsa Oilers Playoff Berth Scenarios for 2025

July 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, can clinch a playoff spot for the first time in team history this weekend as possibilities continue to add to the bedlam of the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Tulsa Oilers (8-6) are gearing up for a pivotal two-game stretch to close the Indoor Football League's regular season. With the Eastern Conference playoff picture tight, Tulsa's postseason hopes- and potential seeding- depend on upcoming matchups against Jacksonville and Quad City and the results of the remaining games of four other playoff-eligible teams in the Eastern Conference.

Current Standings and Stakes

Quad City Steamwheelers - 10-4

Green Bay Blizzard - 9-5

Jacksonville Sharks - 9-5

Tulsa Oilers - 8-6

Massachusetts Pirates - 7-7

The top four teams will earn a playoff spot.

Tulsa's Path to the Playoffs

The Oilers' final two games include a home game against Jacksonville and a road game at Quad City. Here's how their postseason fate shapes up:

Win Both Games (Finish 10-6):

Tulsa clinches a playoff spot outright and could rise as high as the #1 seed - but only if Quad City loses both remaining games.

Tulsa is currently tied with Quad City 1-1 in their head-to-head series with one game left; a win would give Tulsa the series 2-1, providing a crucial tiebreaker edge.

Tulsa's strength of schedule (.473) is also stronger than Quad City's (.446), which favors Tulsa if tiebreakers extend beyond head-to-head.

If Quad City splits, Tulsa would finish no higher than the #2 seed.

Split Games (Finish 9-7):

Tulsa remains alive in the playoff hunt but must rely on a combination of different results based on the remaining schedules of the other playoff-eligible teams.

Tulsa clinches with any win and a Massachusetts loss.

A win for Tulsa over Jacksonville (July 19) with Jacksonville defeating Green Bay (July 26) and Green Bay also losing to Massachusetts (July 18), Massachusetts, Green Bay, and Tulsa would be in a three-way tie for the remaining two spots. The tiebreaker would come down to strength of schedule, which will not be solidified until the finale of the IFL regular season schedule.

A win over Jacksonville would give Tulsa the head-to-head edge if both teams finish 9-7.

Lose Both Games (Finish 8-8):

Tulsa's playoff chances become slim, relying on multiple losses by Massachusetts and other teams.

At 8-8, Tulsa would lose important tiebreakers, virtually eliminating a postseason berth.

Tie-Breaker Rules Impact

IFL tie-breakers prioritize overall win percentage, head-to-head record, and strength of schedule - all of which favor Tulsa except in an 8-8 finish:

Tulsa's best chance at the #1 seed is tying Quad City at 10-6 and winning the season series.

Key focus is based upon possibilities this weekend, with a win over Jacksonville and a Massachusetts loss to Green Bay, Tulsa will clinch a guaranteed postseason spot for the first time ever.

Final Two Games Schedule

Saturday, July 19: Jacksonville Sharks at Tulsa Oilers | 7:05 PM CST

Saturday, July 26: Tulsa Oilers at Quad City Steamwheelers | 7:00 PM CST

The IFL Playoffs are formatted as follows:

#1 seed hosts #4 seed. #2 seed hosts #3 seed.

The winners of the first round play for the Conference Championship, with the higher seed hosting. The winner of that game will play in the IFL National Championship against the winner of the Western Conference. The National Championship will take place in Tucson, Arizona.

The Oilers host the Jacksonville Sharks for the final regular season home game of 2025 at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.







