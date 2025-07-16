Coach Roberson - Coaches Show Recap - July 15

Last night was the final Coach Roberson - Green Bay Blizzard Coaches Show of the regular season! Fans in attendance were surprised by all Green Bay Blizzard players as well as owners Kathy Treankler and Larry Treankler.

The show kicked off with Rookie from The Fan WDUZ and Head Coach and GM of the Green Bay Blizzard Corey Roberson catching up. The team has had some ups and downs, but it is all about the next game and bouncing back when it matters most.

The Blizzard have bounced back in a big way. Last Saturday, they visited the Eastern Conference-leading Quad City Steamwheelers and came home victorious. Still, there is a tough stretch ahead. Rookie asked what the team's mentality is with a few games of the regular season left. Coach Roberson was steady with his answers. The most important thing to stay focused on is the next game up.

That next game comes at home against the Massachusetts Pirates on July 18 (Christmas in July). Rookie and Coach Roberson discussed how game plans change and develop with the rosters. This Pirates team may not look the same as the one Green Bay faced earlier this season, but there are some key factors the Blizzard have dialed in on. This game is increasingly important because a win would secure a playoff spot for the Blizzard.

After a short break, K Andrew Mevis and DL Allen Henry were invited to the stage. Each detailed their stories from where they grew up, where they went to college, and how they came to be part of this Green Bay team. Both players have adapted to the indoor game quite well. Mevis said, "middle is middle" when he is kicking the football. No matter where he lines up, indoor or outdoor, or how narrow the goal is, middle is middle. And for Allen Henry, it is all about the one-on-one matchups and winning every down.

Another break, and Ryan Hopson came onto the show! Rookie was sure to wish him a Merry Blizzmas as Christmas in July is coming this Friday at the Resch Center. The Fan WDUZ has been active in this game with the Mystery Ticket Stocking Package, which is available until Wednesday night! Get one of these packages and you will receive a mystery ticket to the game, a Blizzard stocking, and a chance for extra gifts. Fans open their stockings on Christmas Day (game day - July 18). Along with the stocking fun, the Resch Center transforms into a winter wonderland thanks to lighting from Proscape and snow after every Blizzard score. Rumor has it that a certain jolly old elf will be taking the coin toss as well.

With one final break, Coach Roberson returned to the show and spoke about how unique the indoor football game is. Other leagues do not get to include promos like the ones that will be featured this Friday. He and Rookie left with a parting message, hoping to connect again during a Blizzard playoff run.

Thank you to everyone who came out to any or every show! This was the last of the regular season, but stay tuned for any updates on the show in the future. Remember to get the full insight, you have to come to the Green Bay Distillery and listen live, or tune in to The Fan WDUZ. And hold onto your kerchiefs and your caps! The Blizzard are sure to cause such a clatter this Christmas in July.

Thank you to Green Bay Distillery, The Fan WDUZ, and Wonder Sign for helping make the Coach Roberson Show possible!







