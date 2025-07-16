IFL Announces Week 17 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 17 of the 2025 season. Max Meylor (Green Bay), Michael Miller (San Antonio), and Josiah King (Fishers) each delivered game-changing performances to earn league-wide honors.

Offensive Player of the Week - Max Meylor (QB, Green Bay Blizzard)

Meylor continues to be a force for the Blizzard, putting together another dominant dual-threat performance. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns, adding 73 rushing yards and 3 more scores on the ground. With 7 total touchdowns, Meylor led Green Bay to a key victory and picked up his fourth Player of the Week honor this season.

Defensive Player of the Week - Michael Miller (DB, San Antonio Gunslingers)

Miller made his presence felt in all phases of the Gunslingers' defensive effort. He totaled 5.5 tackles, recorded an interception, and added 2 pass breakups-helping to shut down opposing drives and preserve a much-needed win for San Antonio.

Special Teams Player of the Week - Josiah King (KR, Fishers Freight)

King lit up the field with a standout showing in the return game, taking three kickoffs for 107 yards, including a house call. His touchdown return was a momentum-shifting moment that energized the Freight and gave them a much-needed boost in a tightly contested matchup.

