Claws out for Panthers Playoffs: Tickets Available Now

Get your claws out! Wednesday of Week 18 brought uplifting news to the Bay Area Panthers (11-3) and their fan community, as tickets to the upcoming Indoor Football League playoff game at SAP Center on Sunday, August 3 at 5:05pm have been made officially available.

Notably, the Panthers clinched a postseason spot back in Week 15. However, the team's dramatic 55-54 win against the Vegas Knight Hawks last Friday night also solidified the Western Conference's top seed.

The aforementioned victory over the Knight Hawks was one to remember. Bay Area and Vegas traded scores throughout the fourth quarter before Panthers defensive backs Trae Meadows and Franky West Jr. stood tall on the goal line (and on business). Both defenders communicated brilliantly to foil the Knight Hawks' potential game-winning two-point conversion.

With only two games left in the IFL's regular season, the Panthers' opening opponent for the tournament is still to be determined.

Bay Area will most likely draw a first-round matchup with either Vegas or the San Diego Strike Force: stay tuned on that front. Regardless, tickets for the 2025 playoff game in San Jose-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are now ready for purchase through Ticketmaster!

"It's amazing football that we're playing here. (...) These are playoff games from here on out," Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe asserted last Friday. "There's only about 40 more days until the [IFL Championship]. Everybody is giving their all," reminded Coach Keefe.

Prior to the postseason, Bay Area will see their final two contests on the road. In Week 18, the Panthers are set for a bid versus the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday, July 19 (6:05 PM PT). Following, they are scheduled to close out the year at the Massachusetts Pirates on Friday, July 25 (4:05 PM PT).

Fans can livestream both remaining away games with a subscription to IFL Network, or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050. Of course, you can always head to the official watch party at The Plex.

As noted, the Panthers will be traveling until their playoff romp on Sunday, August 3.







