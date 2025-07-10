Panthers Host Knight Hawks for Regular Season Finale and First Responders Night

Coming off a loss for the first time since May, the Bay Area Panthers (10-3) are returning to San Jose for their last home game of the 2025 Indoor Football League campaign. Awaiting at SAP Center will be another Western Conference foe in the Vegas Knight Hawks (8-5).

After falling short against the San Diego Strike Force on Monday night, the Panthers must now work through their quickest turnaround of the season. Keep in mind-kickoff for Vegas vs. Bay Area is scheduled for Friday, July 11 at 7:05 PM PT. Of course, there is no rest for the wicked.

Vegas arrives in Northern California after winning back-to-back contests. Their most recent victory came in Week 15 over the Tucson Sugar Skulls, 59-55. However, it wasn't very long ago that the Panthers and Knight Hawks last faced off.

Back in Week 13, Bay Area traveled to Henderson, NV for a romp with Vegas at Lee's Family Forum. On that night, the Panthers reigned supreme, 44-31, behind four all-purpose touchdowns from running back Josh Tomas.

This time around, the Knight Hawks will do all the can to even up the 2025 season series with Bay Area. Given the spot on the schedule, each squad has vital playoff ramifications on the line. A win Friday for Bay Area will go a long way toward securing the West's No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, Vegas can punch their postseason ticket with a victory in San Jose.

"For us, this is like the NFL in December. July is all about positioning yourself for the playoffs," Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe expressed on KNBR's Bay Area Panthers Weekly. "Let's start to perfect what we are doing here," Coach Keefe continued.

Bay Area will place their defensive focus on Vegas' quarterbacking tandem of Ja'Rome Johnson (2024 IFL MVP) and Jayden de Laura (2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year).

Both Vegas signal callers boast significant talent, and both are still earning playing time. That presents a formidable challenge for Coach Keefe's defense. Still, whoever is taking the snaps will need to keep an eye on Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha; the man is playing with his hair on fire right now.

Currently, Bay Area is allowing only 33.5 PPG in 2025, which is the IFL's best defensive clip. They'll be tested again versus the Knight Hawks' high-flying offense: a unit that has produced 45.4 PPG (third in IFL).

On offense, lookout for Panthers wide receivers Trevon Alexander and Tyrese Chambers. Alexander scored four times last Sunday in San Diego while Chambers continues to dazzle with acrobatic catches in the end zone (and all over the field, really).

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Panthers Fan Fest, running from 5:05 to 6:05 PM in the SAP Center parking lot. The outdoor pregame celebration features live music, interactive games, face painting, local food trucks, and appearances by the Panthers Dance Team and team mascot, Claw.

Fans attending will also have the opportunity to engage with local first responder organizations and community partners to learn about the important work they do to keep our neighborhoods safe and supported. Community booths will include Tee it Up Fore Mental Health, whose mission is to promote mental wellness for first responders through their annual charity golf tournament, Kara Grief Support Services, which offers resources to support the grief and challenges that often accompany first responder careers, as well as the U.S Army San Jose East Recruiting Center.

Inside the arena, First Responders Night continues as we honor the brave individuals who serve and protect our communities. Throughout the game, the Panthers will recognize fire, police, and EMT departments from across the Bay Area through special in-game tributes and activations.

The National Anthem will be performed by The Patriotic Sing, a youth choir from Morgan Hill's Freedom Fest, during which all first responders in attendance will be invited onto the field to be recognized.

The Panthers will also spotlight Success Mentor Jerry Buzzetta, a former Battalion Chief with the San Jose Fire Department who served as a first responder for more than 33 years. His story will be shared during the game as a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of those in public safety. San Jose Police Department Deputy Chief Gina Tibaldi will conduct the ceremonial coin toss, and San Jose Fire Department Chief Robert Sapien will take part in the honorary first pass to kick off the game.

The Panthers' upcoming clash in San Jose with the Knight Hawks is set for Friday, July 11 at 7:05 PM PT. This is the final home game of the 2025 regular season. Tickets for the Week-17 matchup with Vegas-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available.







