Week 17 Preview: Sharks vs Gunslingers

July 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks return to the Shark Tank this Saturday, July 12, after a well-earned Fourth of July bye week. Sitting at 9-4, the Sharks are rested, focused, and ready to continue their season with their eyes on the playoffs as they take on the San Antonio Gunslingers.

The Gunslingers, currently 3-10, are coming off a tough 28 to 58 loss to the Tucson Sugar Skulls on July 5 at Freeman Coliseum.

With a steady and confident roster, the Sharks are determined to keep momentum rolling as the end of the regular 2025 season draws near. The game will be exciting to watch as these two quarterbacks bring very different play styles; Huff's impressive rushing versus San Antonio's powerful passing will clash on the field this Saturday.

Tyler Huff has had an impressive debut to the IFL with the Sharks. In five games, he rushed for 529 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns, while also throwing for 515 yards and eight passing touchdowns with only one interception. Huff is clearly a run-first quarterback, averaging over 100 rushing yards per game, but is still a dangerous passer.

The Sharks are ready to take the field this Saturday in front of their home fans and look to punch their ticket to the 2025 IFL playoffs.

It is Rock and Roll Night, presented by Dick's Wings and Grill. Fans are encouraged to turn up the volume, unleash their inner rocker, and enjoy a night full of energy, music, and hard-hitting football action. It is also Union Night, with special ticket pricing available for all union members. Do not miss this electric night at the Shark Tank as the Sharks look to rock the Gunslingers and stay on course for the playoffs. Tickets are on sale now. Call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.







