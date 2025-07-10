Pirates Add Two Players to the Defense

July 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed Dexter Lawson Jr., a veteran defensive back from the Canadian Football League. Lawson Jr., who was born in Bloomfield, CT, played collegiately at Central Connecticut State and Appalachian State before beginning his professional career.

Lawson Jr. signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 and appeared in nine games, making eight starts. He registered 29 tackles and one more on special teams. He also had one interception.

Last season, he played in four more contests, making 16 defensive tackles and one on special teams. His top performance was in the season opener against Calgary, where he made six tackles. This season, he was in camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers until June.

The 5'10", 190 lb. DB began his collegiate career at Central Connecticut State, where he played from 2018 through 2021. Over four seasons in 29 games, he had 74 tackles, including six for a loss. He also had 1.5 sacks, eight interceptions, broke up 13 passes, and forced one fumble.

In his sophomore season of 2019, he was named a Hero Sports First-Team Sophomore All-American as he posted 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss with one sack, and six interceptions. He also broke up five more passes and forced a fumble in 13 games. He was also an All-Northeast Conference Second Team selection.

In 2022, Lawson Jr. Transferred to Appalachian State. In one season with the Mountaineers, he played in all 12 games and made 10 starts. He finished the year with 26 total tackles, with one for a loss. He led the team with three interceptions and broke up eight passes, and forced one fumble.







