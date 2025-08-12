Pirates to Auction Paradise Limited-Edition Jerseys

August 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates are re-releasing the limited edition "Pirates in Paradise" jerseys during a live auction this Wednesday, August 13, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The stock of uniforms consists of nearly a dozen game-worn jerseys, among other options that may best suit your preferences. Once these uniforms are out of stock, they are officially gone.

You can join the live auction on DASH by clicking the following link: https://fans.winwithdash.com/event/689a2c0ccef70a0008266743

The "Pirates in Paradise" uniforms officially premiered on July 3 of this year, in a spectacular 54-31 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers, where quarterback Kenji Bahar scored eight total touchdowns. Defensive linemen Dominic Quewon and defensive back Marcis Floyd, with both players' game-worn uniforms available for auction, made crucial plays on the defensive end, with Quewon recording a sack and Floyd stealing an interception.

Some of the Indoor Football League's best offensive linemen also have game-worn uniforms available for auction on DASH; Jordan McCray, Brandon Kemp, Cris Murray, and Dontae Lucas helped running back Pooka Williams to a 1,000-yard rushing campaign in 2025 and allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the league.

