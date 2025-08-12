Tulsa Offensive Duo Signs in the UFL

August 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, sees its top, late-season offensive duo, QB Sam Castronova and WR Isiah Scott, sign contracts with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL for the 2026 season.

Castronova finished the final three regular-season games with Tulsa and started one game in the playoffs, compiling 668 passing yards and 159 rushing yards, all while finding the endzone five times on the ground and 16 times through the air in four games. "It is great to see Sam sign in an outdoor league," said Oilers' head coach Marvin Jones. "This opportunity can be used as a measuring stick for himself to see where his talent lines up with some of the best quarterbacks." The Oilers' QB was a dominant force in indoor/arena football before his time in Tulsa, leading the Albany Empire to an NAL championship in 2022 and the Jacksonville Sharks to one in 2023 before starring in the IFL with the San Antonio Gunslingers in 2024, where he led the league in passing and rushing touchdowns and was named Offensive Player of the Year. In 2025, he returned to Albany to quarterback the Firebirds in Arena Football One, guiding them to an undefeated season and a championship while earning league MVP and Arena Crown MVP honors.

Scott was the number one target in the receiving game for Castronova in Albany, winning a championship alongside him before signing in Tulsa, playing the final three games, including Tulsa's lone playoff game. "Scott is a big wide receiver," said Jones. "He can make big-time plays and it is great to see him get an opportunity to compete against some of the best defenses." In those three games with the Oilers, the star WR recorded 11 catches for 110 yards, hauling in five touchdown catches, averaging almost a score every other reception.

Training camp for the UFL will begin in early March with players reporting in late February. The Memphis Showboats finished 2-8 in 2025.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season. Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

