Oilers Storm Back For Massive Overtime Victory Over Pirates With Postseason Implications

July 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, clawed their way to a 35-28 overtime win with its lone lead over Massachusetts coming in the extra frame and jumping back into the playoff conversation on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Kenji Bahar and the Pirates' passing game moved seemingly at will in its opening two drives, with the Oilers unable to answer on either side of the ball, placing Massachusetts up 14-0 after one quarter.

Sam Castronova slung a dart over the middle with roughly 5:30 remaining in the opening quarter, hitting Jerminic Smith to cut the Pirates' lead in half 14-7, following a successful extra point by Ross Moore. An interception by Cedarius Doss was instrumental in holding the Pirates off the board and setting up Tulsa's first score. However, former University of Kansas standout running back Pooka Williams kept things moving on the ground long enough for Massachusetts' passing game to rediscover its rhythm. Bahar struck for his third passing score of the half with less than three minutes left in the second quarter, guiding the ball into the arms of a diving Thomas Owens, setting Massachusetts up by a pair of scores once again, 21-7. Castronova ran a quick two-minute drill before running the ball beyond the goal line with two seconds remaining, making it a one-score battle, 21-14 at the midway mark.

The Oilers started the second half of the game from the five-yard line, gaining three yards on a rush and 15 yards on a pass interference before returning the ball to Bahar and company on a missed kick. However, Tulsa's defensive group was able to tighten up in its own redzone and block an attempted field goal to keep the third quarter scoreless for both teams.

Castronova plowed in for a score via a tush push for the second time of the game, leveling the game 21-21 thanks to a Ross extra-point conversion. Massachusetts reclaimed its lead thanks to a controversial roughing the kicker call on a missed field goal, jumping ahead 28-21 with less than 10 minutes remaining via Bahar's legs. JuJu Augustine tied the game 28-28 with 4:02 remaining, diving from the three-yard line after snaring a swing pass from Castronova. Another missed field goal by Joshua Gable garnered the first overtime at the BOK Center in Tulsa Oilers history.

Massachusetts began overtime with the ball. Following several penalties and strong runs by Williams, Bahar had his team poised from the four-yard line, but threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, setting Tulsa up with a chance for victory. Moore had his own chance to ice the game, but was run into - causing a miss. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty allowed the Oilers the next drive on the 10-yard line. Castronova and Augustine linked up again to take the first lead in the extra period. A 15-yard penalty on the celebration was enforced on the kick, but Ross drained the extra point from midfield to put the Oilers, for the first time all night, 35 -28. Williams started off the final offensive drive with a five-yard run, but a bad snap - a plague the Pirates dealt with all evening - set up third-and-forever. Tre Harvey batted down Bahar's attempt on the following play, setting up the final snap of the game. A Hail Mary attempt from Bahar reached a crowd of Oilers and Pirates, but a pair of Black and Gold gloves sent the ball to the turf, clinching a first-ever overtime victory for the Tulsa Oilers and sole possession of the fourth-and-final playoff spot in the East Division. Two regular-season games remain in the IFL season, but as of now, the Oilers are in sole possession.

The Oilers host the Jacksonville Sharks for the final regular season home game of 2025 at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.

