Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Fishers Freight

June 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, hosts the Fishers Freight for the first time in team history on June 28, 2025.

LAST TIME OUT... Tulsa sought to pick up their first win in New England on June 21. The Oilers forced a turnover on downs to open the game and would turn their first offensive drive into six points via a six-yard passing touchdown to Cole Blackman after TJ Edwards II ducked away from a sack attempt, making it 7-0, Oilers. Massachusetts responded to make the game 7-6, but it stayed that way after a blocked extra point. That ended the first quarter score line. The Pirates added to their lead to make the game 13-7 before Edwards connected with Blackman again on a fake QB-run, resulting in a short toss over the defensive line for a passing touchdown, pushing the game to 14-13 Oilers. Massachusetts ended the half with another touchdown to end the first half at a score of 21-14, Pirates. Tulsa could not take advantage of their possession to start the second half, and the Pirates extended their lead to 34-14 until the Oilers finally responded in the third quarter, thanks to a nine-yard rushing score by Edwards II to make it 34-21, Massachusetts. Another ten points were added by the Pirates before Tulsa would score again. It was Phazione McClurge to pick up his first receiving touchdown since returning from his time with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. Tulsa trailed 44-29 in the fourth quarter. Blackman would add one more receiving score, and the final became 58-37 Pirates, moving to Tulsa to a 7-5 record.

FOCUS AHEAD... No need to waste any time. The obvious highlight news is the unfortunate season-ending injury suffered by Oilers' starting QB, TJ Edwards II. The idea is not to necessarily replace TJ, but to minimize his absence as much as possible. Taking on this new role is "Sauce" Rogers. Originally signed as a QB to compete for the job out of camp, Rogers, due to his versatility, was the starting RB all season and has been ready to step into any role he has been asked to fulfill. Tulsa does not lose any mobility at the QB position with Rogers as he has proved to be as good as it gets in that regard. Because of this shift it is likely fans will see Martez Carter get most of if not all of the snaps at RB this week, creating a test for his workload management as well as his ability to produce across a full spread of sixty-minute work. The playoff race is nothing short of close and with just a half-game lead on Massachusetts for the final spot, Tulsa recognizes that there is hardly any room for error, even with the new offense they will work with, without Edwards II. Stepping up now rather than later and bouncing back at home against a Fishers team who is vulnerable is almost a must.

HOW TO STOP FISHERS "IN THEIR TRACKS"... To avoid another loss to Fishers, Tulsa must focus on starting faster and tightening up defensively early. Falling behind 14-0 out of the gate put them in a hole that proved too deep to climb out of, despite a strong second-half effort. Sharpening coverage to limit explosive plays and improving offensive rhythm from the opening whistle will be key if the Oilers want a different result this time. This week marks a full-circle moment as Vincent Espinoza faces the Tulsa Oilers for the first time as an opponent- a team he helped etch into the win column for the very first time. Fans will remember how Espinoza's leadership and poise were key in that historic victory over Iowa. His touchdown strikes to Joshua Crockett and Montero Dubose helped spark Tulsa's comeback, and his steady hand kept the Oilers pushing until they claimed that thrilling 54-48 win on April 22, 2023. Now, Espinoza lines up on the other side, a story awaits.

Tulsa returns home to face the Fishers Freight on Saturday, June 28th. Kickoff is set for 7:05 pm. CT.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.