Oilers Drop Road Game in New England
June 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, was unable to keep pace with the Pirates in a 58-37 loss on the road.
The Oilers forced a turnover on downs to open the game and would turn their first offensive drive into six points via a six-yard passing touchdown to *Cole Blackman* after *TJ Edwards II* ducked away from a sack attempt, making it 7-0, Oilers. Massachusetts responded to make the game 7-6, but it stayed that way after a blocked extra point. That ended the first quarter score line.
The Pirates added to their lead to make the game 13-7 before Edwards connected with Blackman again on a fake QB-run, resulting in a short toss over the defensive line for a passing touchdown, pushing the game to 14-13 Oilers. Massachusetts ended the half with another touchdown to end the first half at a score of 21-14, Pirates.
Tulsa could not take advantage of their possession to start the second half, and the Pirates extended their lead to 34-14 until the Oilers finally responded in the third quarter, thanks to a nine-yard rushing score by Edwards II to make it 34-21, Massachusetts.
Another ten points were added by the Pirates before Tulsa would score again. It was *Phazione McClurge* to pick up his first receiving touchdown since returning from his time with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. Tulsa trailed 44-29 in the fourth quarter. Blackman would add one more receiving score, and the final became 58-37 Pirates, moving to Tulsa to a 7-5 record.
Tulsa returns home to face the Fishers Freight on Saturday, June 28th. Kickoff is set for 7:05 pm. CT.
Indoor Football League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Green Bay Blizzard Falls to Fishers Freight - Green Bay Blizzard
- Freight Win Big at the Buzzer - Fishers Freight
- Oilers Drop Road Game in New England - Tulsa Oilers
- Panthers Prepare to Host Rival Rattlers for Panthers Give Back: Community Night - Bay Area Panthers
- Pirates' Offense Reignites Following a Mid-Season Turnaround - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.