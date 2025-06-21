Freight Win Big at the Buzzer

June 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight hosted the Green Bay Blizzard for Summer Camp Night on Saturday. After a thrilling back-and-forth match, Fishers had the last laugh with a game-winning throw with just four seconds left in the game. They ultimately defeated Green Bay, 57-56.

FIRST QUARTER

On the first kickoff, Calum Sutherland scored a deuce to put the Freight up 2-0.

With their first possession, Green Bay's quarterback Max Meylor ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. After a successful extra point, the Blizzard went up 7-2.

Carlos Davis responded by running in the ball as well, putting the Freight up 8-7 after the ball bounced off the goalpost on the kick.

That is how the quarter ended after a stop on the next possession.

SECOND QUARTER

The Freight drove down the field and after a long pass to Freight newcomer Gourney Sloan, Davis ran the ball in for another touchdown. With a good kick by Sutherland, Fishers went up 15-7.

Meylor ran in another touchdown for Green Bay with about three minutes to go in the first half, making it 15-14 after a successful kick.

With under a minute to go, the Freight were held to a field goal. They went up 18-14 with a good kick by Sutherland.

Meylor threw to TJ Davis in the end zone for a good touchdown late in the half. After a good kick, the Blizzard took their first lead of the game, 21-18.

With just two seconds to go, Sutherland kicked a field goal from 34 yards away, to tie the game 21-21 before halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

The Blizzard scored first in the second quarter with a touchdown by Andre Williams. After a good kick, they had a 28-21 lead.

Vincent Espinoza made his Freight debut in the second half with their first possession. After a long drive and with the help of his teammates, Espinoza scored his first Freight touchdown. With another good kick, Fishers tied the game 28-28.

TJ Davis scored his second touchdown of the game after catching a pass from Meylor, to make it 35-28.

FOURTH QUARTER

Espinoza ran the ball into the end zone just thirty seconds into the fourth quarter and after another good kick by Sutherland, the game was tied again, 35-35.

Two minutes later, the Blizzard took a 42-35 lead after a touchdown by Meylor and a good extra point kick.

Fishers scored again about halfway through the quarter with another touchdown by Espinoza, however the extra point kick was blocked. Green Bay led 42-41.

TJ Davis ran in the next touchdown for Green Bay with just under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. After a good kick by Andrew Mevis, the Blizzard led 49-41.

The Freight made it 49-43 after a safety late in the game. With possession, the Freight drove the ball down the field one last time. After using all three timeouts, Julian Walker caught the ball in the end zone to make it 49-49. Sutherland made it 50-49 with a good kick.

Fishers stopped the Blizzard from leaving the end zone on the kickoff, resulting in a rouge. This made it 51-49. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on the Freight on the play though.

TJ Davis scored again for Green Bay, making it 56-51 with six seconds remaining.

With four seconds to go, Espinoza threw a hail mary pass that Sloan jumped up for in the end zone and caught. This won the game for the Freight, 57-56 in walk-off fashion.







