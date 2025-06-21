Panthers Prepare to Host Rival Rattlers for Panthers Give Back: Community Night

June 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The first-place Bay Area Panthers (8-2) have earned the luxury of returning home on a four-game winning streak in Week 14. Incidentally, waiting for them on Sunday, June 22 at San Jose's SAP Center will be the archrival Arizona Rattlers (7-4).

The defending-champion Rattlers are traveling to Silicon Valley having lost three bids in-a-row. With just six weeks remaining in the Indoor Football League regular season, this Western Conference affair will have amplified ramifications for both franchises.

Notably, this meeting features each of the last two IFL national champions. Bay Area won its first league title in 2023-Arizona notched its second championship in 2024.

Upon Sunday's kickoff at 5:05 PM PT, the Panthers and Rattlers will match-up yet again. These squads most recently battled one another in Week 8 when Bay Area visited Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena. On that night, Arizona emerged victorious, 53-48.

This time around, the Panthers' suffocating defense-allowing a league-best 35.4 PPG this year-will place emphasis on slowing down Rattlers quarterback Dalton Sneed and wide receiver Isaiah Hutson. The latter has posted 52 catches for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. Meanwhile, the Panthers are quite familiar with Sneed's skill set, as he was Bay Area's signal caller during their lone title run in 2023.

Panthers defensive linemen Tevaughn Grant and Jonathan Ross will lead a fierce unit on Sunday, looking to build off their dominating performance from Week 13 at the Vegas Knight Hawks. Last Saturday, Vegas' high-octane offense was held scoreless by Bay Area throughout the entire first half.

On the other side of the football, Panthers quarterback Josh Jones will strive to keep his unit on time and ahead of the chains. Still, Bay Area has produced at least 40 points in nine consecutive contests to this point, and ATH Josh Tomas is a major reason why. The dynamic tailback/returner/wide receiver is warranting league-MVP consideration, and with 26 total tuddies in 2025, he paces the IFL in scoring

Bay Area and Arizona have faced off in seven games throughout the league's history. Presently, AZ holds the upper hand, winning four of those meetings. That means Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe and company would love nothing more than to draw this head-to-head series even.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Panthers Fan Fest, running from 3:05 to 4:05 PM in the SAP Center parking lot. This outdoor pregame celebration features a live DJ, interactive games, face painting, local food trucks, and appearances by the Panthers Dance Team and team mascot, Claw.

Inside the arena, the evening will center around Panthers Give Back: Community Night-a heartfelt tribute to the local heroes, volunteers, and nonprofit organizations working to uplift and empower our Bay Area communities. From neighborhood initiatives to nonprofit champions, the Panthers are proud to spotlight the people and programs that make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Throughout the night, fans will have opportunities to engage with a lineup of featured organizations on the concourse. Each nonprofit offers unique ways to support and strengthen our region, and attendees are encouraged to stop by their booths, learn more about their work, and discover how to get involved.

Featured Organizations Include:

American Cancer Society - Leading the fight to end cancer for everyone through research, advocacy, and patient support.

The City Eats - Dedicated to feeding the unhoused and low-income communities with compassion and consistency.

RAFT (Resource Area for Teaching) - Equipping educators with affordable, hands-on STEAM tools to prepare students for success in a tech-driven world.

National Anthem:

The anthem will be performed by Brittnee Hajallie, an elementary music teacher who uses music to uplift and inspire the next generation-both in the classroom and on stage. Her performance carries special meaning as she takes the field in support of her younger brother, Panthers defensive end #10 Jonathan Ross-bringing both heart and harmony to Community Night.

Halftime:

The halftime show will spotlight young performers from the Panthers Youth Dance Clinic, a two-day program where dancers ages 6 to 13 train with members of the 2025 Panthers Dance Team and staff. After learning a dynamic routine and building confidence, teamwork, and performance skills, these future stars are ready to light up the field.

Panthers vs. Rattlers is scheduled for Sunday (June 22) at 5:05 PM PT. Tickets for the upcoming contest at SAP Center in Downtown San Jose-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are still available now through Ticketmaster.







