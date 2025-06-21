Green Bay Blizzard Falls to Fishers Freight

June 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard (8-3) traveled to Indiana to take on the Fishers Freight (2-9) on Saturday, June 21st. Tonight marked the second matchup between the two teams this season. The last meeting took place just 22 days prior, where the Blizzard protected their home field with a 55-39 victory. The Blizzard aim to sweep yet another conference opponent.

The opening kickoff by Freight kicker Calum Sutherland converted for the deuce. The Blizzard began the game trailing by two and had the ball on their own five-yard line. A 30-yard catch and run by WR Lowell Patron Jr. set up Blizzard QB Max Meylor for a five-yard walk-in touchdown a few plays later. The Freight dinked and dunked their way down the field on their first possession, which led to an eventual answer by the Freight QB Carlos Davis. The Freight missed the extra point attempt. After a quick first quarter, the score was 7-8 in favor of Fishers.

At the start of the second quarter, Green Bay's possession that began in the first quarter came to a halt after they failed on a fourth down try from the Fishers' six-yard line. The Freight took possession from that spot. After three straight plays that netted only seven yards, the Freight decided to go for it on fourth down from deep in their own territory and converted for a monster 32-yard catch by WR Gourney Sloan. This set up a second short-yardage scramble into the endzone for Fishers QB Davis. In response, the Blizzard responded with their own dink and dunk drive, aided by a facemask penalty. The drive led to a one-yard rumble by Green Bay QB Meylor. To recap, all touchdowns were scored by the respective quarterbacks in the first half. The next Fishers drive ended in a 20-yard field goal conversion by Sutherland. Green Bay's final possession began at their 20-yard line with 31 seconds and one timeout. The drive took just 25 seconds and led to an incredible touch pass from Meylor that was caught by TJ Davis. The Blizzard attempted a short kickoff in hopes of draining the final few ticks, but the Freight were prepared and were able to set up Sutherland for a 33-yard goal field that he connected on. At the break, the teams were tied at 21.

At the start of the third quarter, the Fishers possession was plagued by negative plays, including a failed fourth-down attempt around their own 20-yard line. The Blizzard took the ball on a short field, and on just a two-play drive, Meylor found WR Andre Williams for the touchdown. The ensuing Freight drive marched down the field, converting on three third down attempts, and eventually capped off by a QB rushing touchdown by Vincent Espinoza. The next Green Bay drive was a quick three-play 30-yard response with another receiving touchdown by TJ Davis. The third quarter came to a close with the Freight driving. The score was 35-28, favoring the Blizzard.

On the second play of the 4th quarter, Freight QB Espinoza broke a few tackles and ran in for his second rushing touchdown of the game. The Blizzard offense started at midfield after yet another dynamic kick return by Andre Williams. After a spectacular tip-drill catch by TJ Davis, QB Meylor ran in the ball for his third rushing touchdown of the game. Fishers responded with yet another QB rushing touchdown by Espinoza, but the extra point attempt was blocked by the Blizzard, who maintained the lead, but by the slimmest of margins, 42-41. The next Blizzard drive needed only one play; a 30-yard touchdown pass to TJ Davis for his third of the night. At this point of the second half, the Blizzard have run only 11 plays on offense and have scored four touchdowns. The next Fishers drive went backward. They opted to attempt a 55-yard field goal, which was wide left. On the first play of the next Blizzard drive, Meylor was sacked in the endzone resulting in a two-point safety for the Freight. The Freight drove down the field, capped off by a passing touchdown from Espinoza to WR Julian Walker, which left 23 seconds on the clock. The kickoff took quite an unfortunate bounce, and the Blizzard were not able to get the ball out of the endzone, resulting in a (rouge) and one extra point for Fishers. The score was 49-51, with Freight in front. The Blizzard only needed four plays and 17 seconds for the Meylor and Davis connection to put the Blizzard back in front 56-51. Meylors' fifth passing touchdown, complements his three rushing scores. TJ Davis also had four total receiving touchdowns. On the final play of the game, Espinoza threw a jump ball into the endzone that Sloan caught as the Freight walked off the Blizzard. Final score Green Bay Blizzard 56, Fishers Freight 57.

Fishers Freight improved to 3-9 and will travel to Tulsa to take on the Oilers on June 28th.

The Green Bay Blizzard suffer a heartbreaking loss and fall to 8-4 but hope to bounce back next week in Phoenix as they face the Arizona Rattlers in an intraconference matchup. Kickoff is at 8:05 PM CST. Join the Blizzard watch party at The Bar located at 2001 Holmgren Way in Green Bay, WI.

