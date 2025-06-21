Pirates' Offense Reignites Following a Mid-Season Turnaround

June 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - As the IFL transitions into Week 14 of the season, the Pirates suddenly find themselves with a 5-5 record, just two games behind a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Massachusetts began its first five games of the year with a 2-3 record. The offense, under the command of quarterback Kenji Bahar, showed flashes of success, with the team winning tough matchups against the Fishers Freight (50-47) and the Jacksonville Sharks (42-35).

Throughout those five games, running back Pooka Williams was one of the IFL's leading rushers, also proving effective as a receiving threat. Statistically, the defense was also a top-five unit in the IFL, holding the now 9-2 Quad City Steamwheelers, a team with a high-powered offense, to just 37 points in Week Two.

Despite this, the offense's passing game struggled in its other three matchups against the Green Bay Blizzard, the Steamwheelers, and the Sharks, scoring just 33 points per game. In correspondence, Massachusetts appointed veteran arena football coach Tom Menas as the team's new head coach, following the departure of interim head coach and defensive coordinator Fred Griggs.

Menas' campaign with the Pirates began on a West Coast trip in Arizona, falling to 2-5, losing matchups to the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the winless Northern Arizona Wranglers. While Menas immediately added a new tier of performance to the defense, the offense and penalties stood in the way of wins.

In these two games, Massachusetts scored a combined 50 points, heavily reliant on the run game as the offense failed to record a single passing touchdown. Williams ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns against the Sugar Skulls, and Dominic Roberto also scored twice in Northern Arizona; however, the offense was one-dimensional.

Penalties were another factor that ended some offensive drives too early and prevented the offense from creating serious momentum. 18 total penalties were committed during the road trip, nearly doubling the Sugar Skulls and Wranglers' penalizations.

Despite this, a switch was flipped two weeks later when the team returned to Lowell to defeat the Sharks 43-29. The offense recorded six total touchdowns: two through the air and four rushing. Williams ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns, while Bahar contributed on the ground with two scores and reignited the passing game with two in the air.

Traveling to Indiana to face the Freight, Menas and company continued their offensive success, improving the passing game as well. The offense scored five touchdowns on the night, with Bahar at the forefront of every score. Bahar threw for four touchdowns, finding veteran Thomas Owens on three occasions, and scored once on the ground. All of a sudden, the Pirates scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks Four and Five.

Massachusetts was not done yet. In a 66-35 win over the Iowa Barnstormers, the Pirates' offense recorded nine total touchdowns. Bahar threw for 168 yards and five scores, with rushing scores contributed by Bahar, wide receiver Teo Redding, wide receiver Steven McBride, and running back Tiyon Evans.

Throughout the team's three-game scoring barrage, the offense averaged roughly 50 points per game, and the defense currently ranks No. 1 in the IFL in total defense. Heading into the matchup against Iowa, the offense ranked No. 12 out of 14 teams in total offense; they now rank No. 8 in the league. Offensive penalties were also limited as Menas spent more time with the roster as weeks passed.

As it currently stands, Williams still leads all running backs in total yards despite playing just seven games this season. He averages the most yards per game as well, with a 70.9 average. The Pirates adding new elements to the passing game should open up the run game more, creating even greater opportunities for Williams the rest of the season.

The Pirates' offense is on a tear and is showing no signs of slowing down. Massachusetts has had one of the best rosters on paper all season, and now, it's all coming together as the team makes a serious playoff push in the final six games of the season.







