Pirates Pound Iowa 66-35 for Third Straight Win

June 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Pirates picked up their first-ever win at Wells Fargo Arena with a 66-35 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers. The 66 points were the most scored by Massachusetts in a game this season, as the Pirates now have their longest winning streak of the year at three games. The 5-5 record marks the second time this season the team has reached the .500 mark. The loss dropped the Barnstormers to 1-9 as they have now lost six in a row.

The Pirates rested the Indoor Football League's leading rusher, Pooka Williams Jr., and started newly acquired Tiyon Evans. Evans delivered on the game's first possession, catching an eight-yard touchdown pass from Kenji Bahar to open the scoring. Josh Gable added the extra for the 7-0 lead.

Iowa answered quickly as quarterback James Cahoon needed just one play to tie the game, going up top to Jalen Bracey with a 34-yard pass for a score. Gabriel Rui added the point after.

The scoring continued as Massachusetts put together a three-play, 30-yard drive as Bahar hit Thomas Owens with a 10-yard strike for a 14-7 advantage.

Following the Pirates' first defensive stop of the night, Gable added a 20-yard run to make the score 17-7 to end the first quarter.

The Barnstormers kept it close to start the second quarter as Quian Williams capped off a six-play 47-yard march with a two-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was no good, leaving the scoreboard at 17-13.

Pirates kick returner Isaac Zico brought the ensuing kickoff back 29 yards to the Iowa 21. Wide out Teo Redding caught a pass to the 12 and on the next play carried it the rest of the way for his first rushing touchdown of the season, giving Massachusetts a 24-13 advantage.

On the next possession, DJ Dale and Mike Mason sacked Cahoon as Iowa went for a first down near midfield. The sack gave Massachusetts the ball just 15 yards from the end zone. On the next play, Owens caught his second touchdown of the game as the Pirates led 31-13.

With 3.53 to play in the half, Bracey caught a two-yard touchdown pass to pull Iowa within 11 points. They then closed the gap to ten points as Zico was unable to bring the kickoff out of the end zone and was tackled for an "Uno." The result of that play saw the Pirates operating from the five-yard line. Bahar led Massachusetts on a nine-play 45-yard drive with the quarterback running the final two yards for his 16th rushing touchdown of the season and a 38-21 lead to end the first half.

Defense came to the forefront to start the third quarter. The Pirates' DJ Daniel intercepted Cahoon on the first series, and four plays later, Caleb Streat picked off Bahar. Massachusetts then got a turnover on downs, stopping Cahoon at the goal line.

On the next play, Bahar set a Pirates' record for the longest touchdown pass in team history with a 49-yard bomb to Redding for a 45-21 lead.

The Massachusetts defense "flexed" again as Matt Elam intercepted Cahoon for a third straight stop. That led to Evans' second score of the night as he carried four yards to up the lead to 52-21

Iowa showed signs of life, scoring the final points of the quarter as Williams pulled in an 11-yard reception for a touchdown for his second score of the night, making the score 52-27. The Barnstormers then recovered an onside kick and turned that into points to start the final quarter, with Bracey scoring for the third time on a six-yard touchdown catch to finish a seven-play, 34-yard drive. Bracey also made the two-point conversion grab to make the score 52-35.

Massachusetts would score the game's remaining points as Bahar connected with Zico on a 21-yard touchdown pass. The defense got the ball back on downs as Marquis Waters forced a fumble that was recovered by Terry Beckner, which led to a Steven McBride scoring his first touchdown of the season on a five-yard run for the final score of 66-35.

Pirate's kicker Josh Gable was a perfect nine for nine on extra points and added a field goal for a total of 12 points on the night. The defense caused three turnovers with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Waters accounted for two of the Pirates' four sacks, with Mike Mason getting one and a half, with the other half going to DJ Dale.

The Pirates return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, June 21, at 7:05 pm at the Tsongas Center.

