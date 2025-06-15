Desert Showdown: Sugar Skulls Seal Wild Win in 3OT, 50 - 47

June 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - In a jaw dropping showdown at Desert Diamond Arena, the Tucson Sugar Skulls pulled off a great 50 - 47 win over the Arizona Rattlers in TRIPLE OVERTIME, marking one of the most thrilling match ups of this IFL season.

Slow Start, Strong Finish

The game opened with flashes of promise for Tucson, including early gains by WR Jerome Buckner and RB Jamyest Williams. During the early game execution, QB Jorge Reyna was pressured early, and Kevin Macias missed his first two kicks. On the defensive end, LB Trenilyas Tatum and DB Ahmad Lyons delivered physical plays, but the Rattlers managed to convert on key downs, pulling ahead 21 - 9 by halftime.

Momentum Shifts in the Third

The Sugar Skulls returned from halftime with a different attitude and mindset. Reyna connected with WR Trip Harrington for a touchdown and a clutch two point conversion. Davonte Sapp-lynch emerged as the spark plug, breaking through for key yardage and two touchdowns. A game-changing interception by Williams and a Rattlers' unsportsmanlike conduct penalty set the stage for Tucson's comeback. By the end of the third, Tucson had stormed back within striking distance, trailing 34-27.

Fourth Quarter Push

DL Tre Henry delivered a strip sack that flipped momentum as Sapp-lynch punched in his third touchdown, tying the game at 34. The Rattlers responded with a field goal, but Reyna's late-game composure led to another touchdown pass to Harrington. With just 38 seconds left, Tucson took the lead, 40 - 37, only to see Arizona drive and tie it as time expired, sending the game into overtime.

Triple Overtime Chaos

The first OT featured a forced fumble recovery by Kendrick Gladney, but another missed kick by Macias kept the game tied. In the second OT, Sapp-Lynch struck again with a touchdown, and Macias delivered a clean extra point. Arizona answered once more with a touchdown through the air, bringing the game to 47-47. In the third and final overtime, Williams came up huge again with his second interception of the night. Tucson seized the opportunity, marching down to set up Macias, after earlier struggles, nailed the game-winner, sealing a 50-47 victory and sending the Sugar Skulls sideline into celebration.

Key Performers:

Jorge Reyna (QB): leadership in high-pressure moments

Tripp Harrington (WR): Two touchdowns, two-point conversions, clutch receptions

Davonte Sapp-Lynch (RB): 3 total TDs, dominant red zone presence

Jamyest Williams (DB): Two interceptions, including a game-saving pick in 3OT

Tre Henry & Trenilyas Tatum (DL): Critical sacks and backfield pressure

Kendrick Gladney (DB): Key fumble recovery in OT

Next Up

The Sugar Skulls are back at home next Saturday, June 21st, as they take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers! Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM at the Tucson Convention Center, don't miss a second of the action.

Grab your tickets now on our official website and be sure to follow us on all social media platforms for the latest team updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content.







