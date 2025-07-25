Sugar Skulls Aim for Season Finale Statement in Rematch with Playoff-Bound Vegas

July 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls will close out their 2025 season on the road this Saturday, July 26, with a Western Conference rematch against the Vegas Knight Hawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 PM at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, and will stream live on the IFL Network.

With playoff hopes officially out of reach following last week's 49-24 loss to the Bay Area Panthers, the Sugar Skulls (6-9) are heading into their season finale with one goal ? finish strong.

Tucson kept pace early against the league's top seed last week, staying within three points late in the third quarter before the Panthers pulled away. Despite missing key personnel, the Skulls showed resilience on both sides of the ball, something they'll need again as they face a playoff-bound Vegas squad looking to maintain momentum.

Key playmakers like quarterback Jorge Reyna and running back Jamyest Williams continue to drive the offense, while defensive leaders like Ahmad Lyons, Tre Henry, and Tariq Bracy remain disruptive threats. Several emerging contributors have stepped up late in the year, giving Tucson valuable depth and flashes of promise heading into the offseason.

A Familiar Foe

The last time Tucson and Vegas met, June 29 in Tucson, fans at the Boneyard were treated to a high-scoring thriller. Despite falling 59-55, the Sugar Skulls racked up over 330 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns in a game that remained competitive until the final whistle.

After trailing 16-0 early, Tucson mounted a furious comeback that included a forced turnover by Ahmad Lyons and scores from Jorge Reyna, Jamyest Williams, and Larry Tripp Harrington. The second half turned into a shootout, highlighted by a forced turnover from Tariq Bracy and touchdowns from Drew Dixon, Devonte Sapp-Lynch, and Harrington again in the final minute.

Tucson's offensive rhythm was undeniable in that matchup, and replicating that production will be key in the rematch.

Looking to Finish Strong

Vegas (8-7) enters the game with a playoff spot secured and has the opportunity to secure a No. 3 seed with a win. The Sugar Skulls, meanwhile, aim to play spoiler and test their depth against one of the league's top rushing attacks.

This season has featured its share of adversity ? but also flashes of brilliance, especially from younger players stepping into larger roles. With nothing left to lose and everything to prove, Tucson is embracing the challenge and treating the finale as a statement opportunity.

Watch the Action

Fans can stream Saturday's season finale live on the IFL Network or follow along with live updates on the Sugar Skulls' official social media channels @sugarskullsfootball.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 25, 2025

Sugar Skulls Aim for Season Finale Statement in Rematch with Playoff-Bound Vegas - Tucson Sugar Skulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.