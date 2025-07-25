Game 16 Preview: Quad City vs. Tulsa

July 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







It's the final regular season game week of 2025, sQUAD City! This week, the 11-4 Quad City Steamwheelers will host the 9-6 Tulsa Oilers, a team they could also host in the Indoor Football League (IFL) playoffs on August 2. This game will feature a matchup between two premier quarterbacks in this league: MVP hopeful Daquan Neal for Quad City and AF1 MVP Sam Castronova for Tulsa.

Wheeler Nation, since it is the last regular-season home game, that means it is Fan Appreciation Night! Saturday's game features $1 16 oz beers and a post-game jersey auction presented by Bally's. Fans can bid on the special Halfway to Halloween jerseys worn by the Steamwheelers on May 16. Don't miss this fun-filled night of football, drinks, and exclusive memorabilia!

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the Steamwheelers pulled off a hard-fought 52-45 win over Iowa in a back-and-forth battle that featured multiple lead changes and momentum swings. After falling behind 14-0 early, the Steamwheelers responded with a dominant ground game led by quarterback Daquan Neal, who rushed for touchdowns on six separate drives, including a go-ahead score just before halftime. The defense stepped up in key moments, forcing multiple turnovers on downs, and special teams helped control the clock late in the game. Despite throwing for just 63 yards and an interception, Neal exploded for 115 rushing yards. Jarrod Ware Jr. added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown, extending his scoring streak to seven games. Keyvan Rudd and Tamorrion Terry contributed through the air, while Deion McShane made key plays in the return and passing game. On defense, Chris Chukwuneke and Brian Lee Jr. led with four tackles each, while Camron Harrell, Trey Smith, and David Cagle made key stops throughout the contest. Offensively, the Wheelers are led by their rushing game, averaging 97.9 rushing yards per game, which is third most in the league, and are middle of the pack in scoring, averaging 42.9 points per game, which is seventh best in the league. Quarterback Daquan Neal owns the fifth most total rushing yards in the league with 600 and also has the sixth most rushing touchdowns with 19. On defense, the Wheelers allow the sixth least amount of points with only 39.4 on average per game. However, the real strength of this defense is their ability to get to the ball and to force turnovers. The Wheelers are tied for the most sacks, totalling 20 so far, tied for the second most interceptions with 19, have the third most forced fumbles with eight, and have the third most fumble recoveries with nine recovered.

QC - Players to Watch

Joe Krall / OL - The veteran Krall will look to lead a Wheeler offensive line that has not allowed a sack in two games against the Oilers so far this season. Having only allowed nine sacks all season, sixth least in the league, Krall and Co. will look to keep that number the same by the end of Saturday night's game.

Chris Chukwuneke / DB - In two games against the Oilers earlier this season, Chukwuneke has tallied 8.5 tackles, a 0.5 tackle for loss, and a diving interception which sealed the Wheelers' win on the road. Chukwuneke is also two weeks removed from a game against the Green Bay Blizzard in which he recorded ten total tackles and a tackle for loss.

About the Oilers

Last week, the Oilers defeated the Jacksonville Sharks at home, 47-38, which clinched their first-ever playoff birth. Quarterback Sam Castronova led a dominant offensive performance, throwing six touchdown passes, with three of them going to receiver Jerminic Smith, and adding a key fourth-down run that set up another touchdown. Receivers JuJu Augustine and Juwan Johnson contributed rushing scores, while the Oilers' defense delivered multiple fourth-down stops and a sack. Despite racking up penalties throughout the game, the Oilers maintained composure, responding to every Jacksonville score with clutch drives. Castronova's late-game conversion to Max Novak sealed the win and capped off a standout night for Tulsa's offense and defense in a high-scoring, physical battle. This Tulsa team is led by a strong defense which only allows 38.3 points per game, which is the third least amount in the league, and also snagged the third highest amount of interceptions with 17. However, their offense is nothing to underestimate. Not only is their offense as a whole the third most efficient offense in the league, with a 157.2 efficiency rating, they have the second most total touchdowns on offense.

Tulsa - Players to Watch

Sam Castronova / QB - A very new addition to the Oilers after TJ Edwards II went down with an injury, the 2025 Arena Football One MVP and 2024 IFL Offensive Player of the Year has stormed onto the scene in Tulsa. In his first two games, Castronova has tallied 291 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception, which makes him a player to watch for the Steamwheeler offense.

Dylan Pettway / LB - Despite only racking up 3.5 tackles against the Steamwheelers on May 16, Pettway has come back from injury and put up monster numbers, including a performance against Massachusetts where he recorded 11.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, and a 7.5 tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack performance last week against the Sharks.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Oilers last met on 5/30/25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which resulted in a 31-27 gritty Steamwheelers win that was powered by a balanced effort on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Daquan Neal, in his return from injury, threw for 86 yards and two touchdowns while adding 48 yards and a rushing score. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. contributed with a rushing touchdown and 58 all-purpose yards in his return to Tulsa. Receiver Keyvan Rudd led all receivers with 43 yards and a clutch touchdown on fourth down. Defensively, Bubba Arslanian tallied seven tackles and an interception, while Chris Chukwuneke also picked off a pass.

Additional Fan Experience

For every home game, fans are invited to participate in the Hayman's Ace Post-game Autograph Session, where they can meet their favorite players and coaches on the field!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Get your tickets NOW at SteamwheelersFootball.com/TICKETS







Indoor Football League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.