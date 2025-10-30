Quad City Steamwheelers Bolster Defense with Three Signings

Published on October 30, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers have added three key pieces to their 2026 defensive squad, signing DL Chima Dunga, DB Camron Harrell, and DB Kevin Ransom.

Dunga (6'2, 305 lbs) returns for his second season with the Steamwheelers after a strong 2025 campaign. In nine games, he totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass breakup, showcasing his strength and versatility on the defensive front.

Harrell (5'10, 185 lbs) also returns for his second season in Quad City following an impressive 2025 performance. He recorded 54 tackles, six interceptions, 21 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and added 223 kick return yards with one touchdown, earning Second Team All-IFL honors.

Ransom (6'0, 205 lbs) joins the Steamwheelers for his first season after being traded from the Green Bay Blizzard. Over the past two seasons with the Blizzard, Ransom has combined for 108.5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 22 pass breakups, proving himself as one of the IFL's most consistent defensive backs.

With Dunga's power up front, Harrell's playmaking ability in coverage, and Ransom's proven consistency, the Steamwheelers' defense is primed to be one of the most formidable groups in the IFL heading into 2026.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 30, 2025

Quad City Steamwheelers Bolster Defense with Three Signings - Quad City Steamwheelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.