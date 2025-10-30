Freight Sign Wide Receiver CJ Windham

Published on October 30, 2025

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday the signing of wide receiver CJ Windham for the upcoming 2026 season.

Windham is from Powder Springs, Georgia, and attended Middle Tennessee State University. He played six seasons for the Blue Raiders with a total of 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2021, Windham played in twelve games and had eight starts. He ended the season with 26 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He was then named the team's Offensive Ironman of the Year at the team banquet.

After graduating from Middle Tennessee, Windham signed first with the Quad City Steamwheelers of the Indoor Football League. He had a solid 2023 season, racking up 419 yards and eleven touchdowns during the year. In 2024, Windham played for the Vegas Knighthawks of the Indoor Football League where he had 650 yards and 18 touchdowns.







