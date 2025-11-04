2026 Free Agency - October Recap

Moline, IL - The Quad City Steamwheelers continued to build a championship-caliber roster throughout October, re-signing key defensive anchors, adding explosive playmakers, and reinforcing depth across the secondary and backfield. With a clear emphasis on physicality and ball production on defense, the Steamwheelers' latest signings strengthen an already dangerous roster ahead of the 2026 Indoor Football League season.

Jalal Dean - Wide Receiver - Tennessee State / Tennessee Tech (6'0, 190 lbs)

Quad City added a dynamic offensive weapon with the signing of wide receiver Jalal Dean. Across his collegiate career, Dean totaled 100 receptions for 1,273 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per catch. A smooth route runner with strong hands and yards-after-catch ability, Dean brings versatility and speed to the Steamwheelers' receiving corps.

KeShaun Moore - Defensive Lineman - Re-signed - Hampton University (6'2, 265 lbs)

One of the IFL's most dominant defensive players is back in Quad City. Moore recorded a breakout 2025 season with 68 tackles, 20 tackles for loss (tied for most in the league), nine sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in just 16 games. A two-time All-IFL selection, Moore finished second in the league in sacks and was a consistent force in the backfield all season. In just his second year as a pro, he has established himself as one of the premier defensive linemen in the league.

Amir Wallace - Defensive Back - San José State / San Diego (6'0, 190 lbs)

Wallace joins the Steamwheelers after a decorated collegiate career at San José State and the University of San Diego. In 2024, he tallied 38 tackles, six pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in his lone season with the Spartans. A three-time All-Pioneer Football League honoree at USD, Wallace brings size, physicality, and elite coverage instincts to Quad City's secondary.

Nicholas Harris - Defensive Back - Re-signed - Monmouth College (5'11, 198 lbs)

Harris returns to Quad City after originally earning his spot in 2025 through the Steamwheelers Showcase Tryout, where he quickly made an impression with his toughness, confidence, and energy. In his first season, Harris appeared in seven games and showed flashes of high-level playmaking ability, recording 23 tackles, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and two pass breakups. A physical corner with a fearless play style and a standout personality in the locker room, Harris adds competitiveness, depth, and swagger to an already talented secondary.

Chima Dunga - Defensive Lineman - Re-signed - Central Missouri (6'2, 305 lbs)

Dunga returns to Quad City after contributing 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass breakup across nine games in 2025. His size, versatility, and motor along the defensive front make him a key rotational piece in the trenches.

Dajor Davenport - Defensive Lineman - Concord University (6'4, 245 lbs)

The Steamwheelers strengthened their defensive line competition with the addition of Dajor Davenport. At Concord University, Davenport earned First Team All-Mountain East Conference honors after recording 32 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and eight sacks as a senior. He finished his career ranked top-three in program history in sacks and spent the 2024 season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

Trey Smith - Defensive Back - Re-signed - Sam Houston State (6'0. 175 lbs)

A consistent playmaker in the secondary, Smith returns following back-to-back strong seasons in Quad City. In 2025, he appeared in 17 games, recording 58 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. The year prior, he added 43 tackles, four interceptions, and six pass breakups. Reliable in coverage and physical in run support, Smith remains a staple in the defensive backfield.

Jarrod Ware Jr. - Running Back - Re-signed - UW Whitewater (5'10, 190 lbs)

Ware returns after a highly productive 2025 campaign, finishing with 672 all-purpose yards, 21 touchdowns, and 4.5 yards per carry across 13 games. He finished 9 of the last 10 games of the season with at least one touchdown in each. Despite operating much of the season without a true backup running back, Ware proved to be one of the most consistent offensive weapons in the IFL.

Kevin Ransom II - Defensive Back - Wayne State / Green Bay Blizzard (6'0, 205 lbs)

Ransom joins the Steamwheelers after two strong seasons with the Green Bay Blizzard. In 2025, he posted 56.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. In 2024, he recorded 47.5 tackles and 10 pass breakups for one of the league's top defenses. His physicality and ball-hawking ability make him a valuable addition to Quad City's secondary in camp.

Jarius Burnette - Running Back - St. Joseph Goats (The Arena League) (5'11, 205 lbs)

A versatile athlete with strong tape and explosive playmaking ability, Burnette joins the Steamwheelers' backfield after a standout stint in The Arena League. He brings burst, balance, and multipurpose potential to Quad City's offense and special teams.

Camron Harrell - Defensive Back - Re-signed - Southern Miss. (5'10, 185 lbs)

Harrell returns to Quad City after an All-IFL 2025 season where he emerged as one of the league's premier defensive playmakers. In 18 games, he recorded 54 tackles, six interceptions (tied for second-most in the league), 27 passes defended (league-high), two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and three total touchdowns (including scores on a kick return and recovered kick). His ability to create turnovers and change games made him a cornerstone of the Steamwheelers' defense.

With October's additions and re-signings, the Steamwheelers have reinforced their identity-fast, physical defense, explosive offensive threats, and veteran leadership across the roster. As free agency continues and training camp approaches, Quad City remains committed to building a roster capable of competing for a championship in 2026.

