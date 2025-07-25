Barnstormers Fall to Fishers

July 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Iowa Barnstormers fell short of a road victory in a 81-40 loss to Fishers in Friday's 2025 season finale.

Iowa started off strong after the defense forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the game.

On the ensuing play, Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams added to his league-leading touchdown total on a pass from quarterback James Cahoon.

Williams would later add to his total once more, finishing the season atop the league with 25 touchdown receptions - he was one of five players in the IFL to average more than one TD reception per game.

Calhoun found wideouts Demonte Martin and Jalen Bracey each once for touchdowns during the game, but it wasn't enough to push Iowa to the win.







