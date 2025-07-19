Barnstormers Fall to Steamwheelers

July 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Iowa Barnstormers got out to a hot start Saturday despite a 52-45 loss to Quad City.

Wide receiver Quian Williams scored on a catch where he pinned the ball between his hands and the defensive back's body.

Iowa extended its initial lead to 14-0, taking advantage of a Caleb Streat pick-six to go up by two scores in the first quarter. Streat now holds the sole lead for interceptions among any player in the IFL.

Gabriel Rui hit a field goal, and James Cahoon found Demonte Martin for a touchdown in the second quarter. Iowa entered the halftime break trailing 28-24.

Raheem Harvey took a short a reception following a drive where the Barnstormers forced a pick. He took it back for the score to make it 35-31, Quad City.

James Cahoon found Quian Williams on a cross-field, deep ball that the wide receiver took to the end zone, but the rally would come up just short for the Barnstormers.

They return to the field for their 2025 season finale to face Fischers on Friday, June 25.

Players Mentioned

#10 Gabriel Rui K 5' 11" 1 Kansas

#11 Caleb Streat DB 1

#3 Quian Williams WR Veteran

#16 James Cahoon QB 1

#88 Raheem Harvey WR 1

#23 Demonte Martin WR 1

