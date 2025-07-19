Arizona Rattlers Survive Nail-Biter in Texas

July 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - In a key matchup, the Rattlers narrowly defeated the San Antonio Gunslingers 41-39 on the road. This marks their fifteenth consecutive year with double-digit regular season wins. Coupled with a remarkable sixteen straight playoff appearances, this team unquestionably stands out as the premier powerhouse in indoor football.

This electric battle showcased two teams that were putting everything they had on the line, but only one team could emerge victorious. Both offenses showed out, but the Rattlers were able to make a key defensive stand in the fourth quarter and secure the win.

Shootout in Texas

The Rattlers came out firing, but the Gunslingers fired right back. Not to be outdone, Arizona answered quickly, with Dalton Sneed taking it in himself for a late first-quarter touchdown to give the Rattlers a 14-7 lead. A rouge on the following kickoff extended the lead to 15-7 heading into the second.

In the second quarter, San Antonio scored a touchdown to close the gap to 15-14. Arizona responded quickly with two passing touchdowns from Sneed, pushing the lead to 22-14. San Antonio added a field goal before halftime, making it 22-17 at the break.

Photo Finish

After halftime, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle. San Antonio struck first with a touchdown to take a 24-22 lead. The Rattlers quickly responded, as Sneed hit Trey Dixon for his fourth touchdown of the season, regaining the lead 28-24. The Gunslingers answered with a field goal and a deuce, pulling ahead 32-28. As the third quarter wound down, Sneed kept the Rattlers' drive alive with key runs and a pass interference call, setting up the fourth quarter.

Arizona started the final quarter with a touchdown to Cory Reed Jr, taking a 35-32 lead. San Antonio responded with a score to go up 39-35. Their joy would not last long, however, as Sneed had one of his best runs of the year that ended with him celebrating in the endzone. The crucial drive put Arizona ahead 41-39 despite a blocked extra point. On their final possession, San Antonio drove down the field but missed a chance to take the lead when their field goal attempt sailed wide on fourth down. Arizona's offense would not give them another chance and was able to run out the clock to ice the game.

Playoff Implications

With a Rattler win and a San Diego loss in the books, Arizona only needs a Vegas defeat tonight to secure home-field advantage in the first round. A Bay Area loss in Tucson would also keep the 1-seed within reach.

Ultimately, the Rattlers control their own fate when it comes to hosting a playoff game. Opponents should be cautious, as the Snake Pit consistently delivers one of the league's most electrifying atmospheres-an energy that clearly propels the team, which has only one home loss this season.

On The Road Again

Next up... a road trip to California for the final week of the regular season. The Rattlers head to San Diego to take on the Strike Force on Sunday, July 27th, with kickoff set for 6:05 PM.







