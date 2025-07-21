Arizona Rattlers Playoff Scenarios

July 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Rattlers are at the San Diego Strike Force this week with a home playoff game on the line. The playoff scenarios for the Rattlers are as follows:

The Rattlers clinch second place in the conference with a win over San Diego, and will host a playoff game at Desert Diamond Arena on Monday, August 4, 7:05 p.m.

A loss to the Strike Force and the Rattlers will be the #3 seed from the Western Conference. Their first-round playoff game would be at San Diego.

A win by the Rattlers and a win by the Vegas Night Hawks vs. the Tucson Sugar Skulls would mean the Rattlers host Vegas in the first round.

A win by the Rattlers and a loss by Vegas would mean the Rattlers would host San Diego. Home playoff tickets are currently on sale to season tickets holders. If the Rattlers ultimately do not host a playoff game, tickets would be refunded or credited for future tickets.







