QC Steamwheelers Fan Appreciation Night July 26th

July 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







We're calling on the entire Quad Cities community to rally behind your Quad City Steamwheelers as we battle for home field advantage throughout the playoffs - and we need YOU in the stands for our final regular season home game !

Fan Appreciation Night ($1 BEERS) Presented By Bally's

Saturday, July 26th at Vibrant Arena 7:05 PM Kickoff

Let's fill the arena with the loudest, proudest fans in indoor football and send a message: the Quad Cities stands with its team! Here's what's waiting for you:

$1 Beers

Exclusive Group Ticket Deals

Postgame Player Meet & Greet

Playoff Push Vibes - We're THIS close to clinching the #1 SEED for the 2025 PLAYOFFS!

Whether you're bringing your family, coworkers, employees, youth teams, or your whole neighborhood, we've got individual tickets starting at just $15/person & group tickets starting at just $10/person!

Lock in your spot now and make it a night to remember!

Steamwheelersfootball.com/tickets

Let's come together to show what the Quad Cities is made of: heart, pride, and noise!

This isn't just a game.

It's a statement.

Let's pack the Wheelhouse.

Let's defend our home.

Let's finish strong!







Indoor Football League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.