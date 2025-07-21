Playoff Teams Flex as Final Seeding Fight Looms

Week 18 delivered high-stakes matchups and offensive fireworks as the IFL's eight playoff teams sharpened their blades ahead of the regular season finale. With all postseason spots now claimed, the focus shifts to critical seeding battles and potential home-field advantages in Week 19.

Green Bay Blizzard 56, Massachusetts Pirates 27

Friday, July 18 - Resch Center

Green Bay kept their hopes for the #1 seed alive with a convincing win over the now eliminated Pirates. Maxwell Meylor completed 13 of 16 passes for 183 yards and six touchdowns, lighting up a Massachusetts defense that struggled to keep up. TJ Davis led all receivers with 103 yards and a score.

Kenji Bahar threw and ran for three touchdowns, but the Pirates were outmatched after halftime, being outscored 35-10 in the final two quarters. The loss officially ended their playoff hopes.

Next Game: Green Bay visits Jacksonville in a seed-deciding showdown. Massachusetts hosts Bay Area in their season finale.

Bay Area Panthers 49, Tucson Sugar Skulls 24

Saturday, July 19 - Tucson Arena

Bay Area showed why they've locked up the #1 seed, overpowering Tucson with a relentless second-half surge. Josh Jones accounted for five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and 234 combined yards, leading the Panthers to a 35-10 run after a tied first quarter. Trevon Alexander and Tosin Oyekanmi each caught deep touchdowns as Bay Area cruised.

Tucson QB Jorge Reyna threw for 119 yards and a score and added 63 rushing yards but was intercepted twice. The loss officially eliminated the Sugar Skulls from playoff contention.

Next Game: Bay Area travels to Massachusetts. Tucson wraps up their season at Vegas (more on what that means for Vegas below).

Vegas Knight Hawks 58, Northern Arizona Wranglers 29

Saturday, July 20 - Lee's Family Forum

Vegas kept pace in the seeding race by outscoring NAZ 37-7 in the first three quarters to blow past the Wranglers. Jayden de Laura threw for 165 yards and 2 scores, and the Knight Hawks added four rushing touchdowns from a mix of playmakers. WR Quentin Randolph led the way with 67 yards and two touchdowns.

NAZ's Arland Bruce IV totaled 100 yards and scored twice, but their defense allowed touchdowns on nearly every Vegas drive. With the win, Vegas stays in the hunt for the #3 seed.

Next Game: Vegas hosts Tucson needing a win and a San Diego loss to claim the #3 seed.

Quad City Steamwheelers 52, Iowa Barnstormers 45

Saturday, July 19 - Wells Fargo Arena

Quad City survived a shootout in Des Moines, using a punishing ground game to outlast the Barnstormers. Daquan Neal rushed for 115 yards and six touchdowns, while Jarrod Ware Jr. added another 62 on the ground. With the win the Steamwheelers control their own destiny in the Eastern Conference.

Iowa QB James Cahoon threw for 228 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Quian Williams. Despite the loss, Iowa continues to put up impressive offensive numbers under Cahoon.

Next Game: Quad City can clinch the East's #1 seed with a win at home against Tulsa. Iowa visits Fishers to end their season.

Tulsa Oilers 47, Jacksonville Sharks 38

Saturday, July 19 - BOK Center

Tulsa grabbed a key win in the seeding battle by outgunning Jacksonville behind a lights-out performance from Sam Castronova. The veteran quarterback went 20-of-28 for 181 yards and six touchdowns, spreading the ball to five different targets. Sheldon Augustine led the way with 63 yards and a score.

Jacksonville QB Tyler Huff rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns but struggled in the passing game, completing just five throws for 43 yards. Penalties and defensive breakdowns kept the Sharks from closing the gap late.

Next Game: Tulsa heads to Quad City and can clinch the #3 seed with a win OR a Jacksonville loss. Jacksonville hosts Green Bay in another pivotal Eastern clash with seeding implications for both teams.

Arizona Rattlers 41, San Antonio Gunslingers 39

Saturday, July 19 - Freeman Coliseum

Arizona survived gritty performance from San Antonio to pull out a narrow 41-39 road win, keeping their grip on the #2 seed. The Rattlers trailed entering the fourth quarter and again with under six minutes to play, but multiple clutch fourth-down conversions and a 28-yard touchdown run by Dalton Sneed powered their comeback.

San Antonio had a chance to retake the lead with a 31-yard field goal in the final minute, but Tyler Huettel missed wide left, allowing Arizona to drain the clock and escape with the victory.

Next Game: Arizona travels to San Diego in a game that will help decide the #2 seed. San Antonio finishes at home vs. Northern Arizona.

Fishers Freight 49, San Diego Strike Force 40

Saturday, July 19 - Fishers Event Center

Fishers Freight spoiled San Diego's push for home-field advantage with a physical win powered by Felix Harper. The dual-threat QB threw for 88 yards and three scores while rushing for two more. Isaiah Coulter caught three touchdown passes as the Freight ran for 139 yards and controlled the pace.

San Diego's Nate Davis passed for 197 yards and four touchdowns, but the defense had no answer for Fishers' run-heavy attack. The loss puts added pressure on their Week 19 matchup.

Next Game: San Diego hosts Arizona with the #2 seed on the line, needing a win and help from a Vegas win. Fishers closes their inaugural season at home against Iowa.

Playoff Picture Set - But Seeding Hangs in the Balance

All eight playoff teams are locked in, but Week 19 will determine home-field and matchups:

Eastern Conference:

Quad City clinches #1 with win vs. Tulsa

Green Bay clinches #1 with win and Quad City loss

Tulsa clinches #3 with win or Jacksonville loss

Jacksonville clinches #3 with win and Tulsa loss

Western Conference:

Bay Area has locked the #1 seed

Arizona clinches #2 with win at San Diego

San Diego clinches #2 with win and Vegas win

Vegas clinches #3 with win and San Diego loss

Week 19 Matchups to Watch:

Tulsa at Quad City: Potential playoff preview with major seeding implications.

Green Bay at Jacksonville: Potential playoff preview with major seeding implications... again.

Arizona at San Diego (Sunday Night): #2 seed up for grabs

Tucson at Vegas: Knight Hawks need help but can still rise

Catch every play of the regular season finale at www.IFLNetwork.com, where playoff brackets will take shape as Week 19 unfolds.







