Game 15 Preview: Quad City vs. Iowa

July 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The smell of postseason is nearing, sQUAD City! In their fifteenth game of the season, the 10-4 Quad City Steamwheelers prepare to take on the 1-13 Iowa Barnstormers at the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa. This will be the third iteration of the Battle of I-80 this season, with the Wheelers defeating the Barnstormers in both of the previous matchups.

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, at the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the sQUAD fell short in an offensive slugfest against the Green Bay Blizzard at home, 58-52. Quarterback Daquan Neal had a standout performance, throwing for a season-high 193 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. Jarrod Ware Jr. added two rushing touchdowns and extended his scoring streak to six games. Tamorrion Terry led all receivers with 95 yards and two touchdowns, and Deion McShane added another score. Defensive back Camron Harrell made key plays on special teams and defense, returning an onside kick for a touchdown and grabbing an interception right before halftime. Despite their offensive success, the Steamwheelers ran out of time and were unable to complete the comeback. The Wheelers' offense has been back on a steady incline, as quarterback Daquan Neal has built quite the connection with his receivers. In his past five games, Neal has thrown for more yards, 857 passing yards and multiple season highs, than he did in the first eight he played in, which was 728 passing yards total. In their last five games, the offense has averaged 47.4 points per game, including 50.7 points per game in the games they've won. Defensively, the Wheelers have done a good job this season at forcing turnovers, snagging 19 interceptions, which is tied for the second most in the league, and recovering nine fumbles, which also is the second most in the league.

QC - Players to Watch

Jarrod Ware Jr / RB - Going against a Barnstormer defense, which has allowed the most rushing yards per game by far with 121.5, Ware Jr. has a chance to have a breakout game on the ground. He also has a good chance to extend his touchdown streak, which currently sits at six games and dates back to the week 11 win at Tulsa. With both of these factors, he will be a player to watch for this game.

Brian Lee Jr. / LB - While sitting behind Bubba Arslanian for most of the season, Lee Jr. stepped into the game last week against Green Bay after Arslanian went down, and has a chance to get playing time again this week. Arguably, his best performance of the year was earlier this season when Lee Jr. recorded one tackle for loss and one sack against Iowa in week four.

About the Barnstormers

Last week, the Barnstormers fell at home to the Fishers Freight 58-50, which was their tenth straight loss. Iowa took an early lead with a touchdown from Khaleb Hood and added another before halftime, including a score from Quian Williams to briefly take the lead 29-28. Williams, who leads the league in touchdown receptions, added another in the second half to keep the Barnstormers within striking distance. Despite a strong offensive showing, a failed two-point conversion and a costly kick return touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the loss for Iowa, as their defense could not buy a stop against the Freight offense. One of the most striking aspects of the Barnstormers is the contrast between their offense and defense ranks. Offensively, the Barnstormers have the fifth-highest scoring offense in the league, averaging 43.8 points per game. This is due to them averaging 213.1 passing yards per game, which leads the league; however, they struggle with running the football, averaging only 15.5 rushing yards per game. Their offense is largely carried by wide receiver Quian Williams, whose 995 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns and 76.5 yards per game all lead the league. Defensively, the Barnstormers struggle to get stops, as they give up the most points on average per game, as stated earlier, a whopping 57.8 points per game.

Iowa - Players to Watch

Quian Williams / WR - A veteran, Williams might be one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the IFL and plays a huge role in this offense. Again, as noted earlier, his 995 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns and 76.5 yards per game all led the league. Though not having a touchdown against the Steamwheelers in two matchups this season, Williams will look to get his first of the season in this rivalry.

Patrick Godbolt / DL - The big rusher tallied three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the first matchup between these two teams. Despite not replicating that performance after that, Godbolt still poses a threat to the Wheelers' offensive line and will be a player to contain if they want to win comfortably.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Barnstormers last met on 4/12/25 in Moline, Illinois, which resulted in a 53-35 Steamwheelers win. Receiver Deion McShane led the way with four total touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, while quarterback Daquan Neal threw for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and added 30 rushing yards. Veteran Keyvan Rudd contributed with 35 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown, while kicker Kyle Kaplan was sharp, hitting two field goals and multiple deuces. Defensively, the Wheelers forced four turnovers, including interceptions from Trey Smith, Malik Duncan, and Chris Chukwuneke. Defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard had two sacks and a forced fumble, helping Quad City take control early and never look back.







