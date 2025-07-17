Freight Host Strike Force for Wizard Night
July 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will host the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday for Wizard Night. As they close out their inaugural season, the Freight will look to extend their season-high three-game win streak.
PUT A SPELL ON YOU
The Freight have a lot of momentum rolling into this game. With a three-game win streak, the longest in franchise history, Fishers hopes to extend that to four games despite being eliminated from the playoffs already. Quarterback Felix Harper has found a rhythm late in the season while the defense has shined as well.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Strike Force enter this game with a 9-5 record, but 3-4 on the road. This puts them in third place in the Western conference behind the Arizona Rattlers and the Bay Area Panthers. They have clinched a playoff berth already. San Diego is coming off of a 46-43 loss to the Rattlers in Arizona.
