Freight Host Strike Force for Wizard Night

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will host the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday for Wizard Night. As they close out their inaugural season, the Freight will look to extend their season-high three-game win streak.

PUT A SPELL ON YOU

The Freight have a lot of momentum rolling into this game. With a three-game win streak, the longest in franchise history, Fishers hopes to extend that to four games despite being eliminated from the playoffs already. Quarterback Felix Harper has found a rhythm late in the season while the defense has shined as well.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Strike Force enter this game with a 9-5 record, but 3-4 on the road. This puts them in third place in the Western conference behind the Arizona Rattlers and the Bay Area Panthers. They have clinched a playoff berth already. San Diego is coming off of a 46-43 loss to the Rattlers in Arizona.







