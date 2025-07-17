Game Preview: Massachusetts Pirates at Green Bay Blizzard: July 18

July 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (9-5) look to clinch a playoff berth against the Massachusetts Pirates (7-7) this Friday, July 18th. The kickoff at the Resch Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard come into this week's matchup fresh off a victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers. Green Bay jumped out to an early lead and never trailed. Quad City hung around in this blow-for-blow affair, but could not get the stop they needed, and the Blizzard walked away with a 58-52 win.

The Pirates sail into the matchup off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Tulsa Oilers. Massachusetts led the first three quarters, but the Oilers would not go quietly as they tied the game early in the fourth. After scores from both teams, the Pirates were left with a chance to win at the end of regulation, but a missed field goal sent the game into overtime. After no scores in the first overtime period, Tulsa punched the ball in the endzone and stopped Massachusetts. The Oilers would win a thriller 35-28.

This will be the second duel of the year between these two foes. Back in April, Green Bay traveled to the Tsongas Center and came away with a 47-35 win, which put them at 3-2 on the season. The Blizzard have been at or above .500 on the season since that victory and are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win this week. Clinching against the Pirates would almost feel like a full-circle moment, as the Pirates ended Green Bay's championship hopes a year ago. With a win this week and a Jacksonville loss to Tulsa, the Blizzard would secure a home playoff game (dates/times TBD).

For Green Bay to secure a playoff spot this week, they will first need to contain RB Pooka Williams Jr. Williams is second in the IFL in rushing (668 yds) and has 10 touchdowns on the season. Also, QB Kenji Bahar is second in the league in completion percentage (62.1%) (minimum of 100 attempts). Bahar is also top 10 in completions, yards, and passing touchdowns. Slowing down these two players will keep the Pirates offense at bay. On the defensive side of the ball, the Blizzard need to watch out for LB Marquis Waters. Waters lives in the backfield, as he is second in the IFL in sacks this season (6.5).

If Massachusetts wants to get one step closer to the playoffs, they will first need to limit QB Max Meylor's impact on the game. Meylor leads the IFL in passing touchdowns (48), is second in passing yards (2,141), and is third in rushing yards (631). Meylor is also coming off a stellar performance against Quad City in which he had seven total touchdowns. This effort earned him Week 17 IFL Offensive Player of the Week, his fourth of the season. Limiting Max will be a difficult task, and one way to do it is to keep one of his favorite targets, TJ Davis, out of the end zone. Davis has 17 receiving touchdowns on the season, which is third in the league, to go along with 594 receiving yards. Defensively, the Pirates will have to keep an eye on DB Cail Jackson Jr. He had four tackles and a forced fumble, which earned him the Fan Vote Blizzard Player of the Game, as well as the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game last week.

This Friday night is Christmas in July. The snowstorm at halftime will not be the only snow in the forecast. After every Blizzard score, it will snow inside the Resch! Football in Green Bay would not be the same without the snow!

Written By: Seth Kluck







Indoor Football League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.