Know Before You Go - July 18

Get the Know Before You Go for Christmas in July and First Responders Night with the Green Bay Blizzard at the Resch Center.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 PM, but you'll want to come early and experience the FREE Pregame Event thanks to our friends at Thrivent Financial. From 5:30 PM to 7 PM, fans can go to the Resch Expo and create a stuffed animal to donate to law enforcement / first responders, show your appreciation at the card-creation-station, PLUS cookies, beverages, G.B. Santa, and more!

GET INFO & REGISTER: https://bit.ly/BlizzXmasFB

If you bought a Mystery Ticket Stocking Package, your tickets will be digitally issued to you on Christmas Eve (tonight) to the email you purchased the package with. Then, when you come to the game, head to the tables outside Section 202 and pick up your stocking. It will be under the name you used to purchase the package. Your stocking may include additional gifts!

Kickoff is set for 7:05 PM, but keep an eye on the forecast! After each Blizzard touchdown, we will make it snow in the Resch Center! You may also notice extra winter wonderland themed decorations around the Resch Center.

The Item of the Game for July 18 will be all available game balls! They will be discounted to $38 at the merch stand outside Section 201. This deal is only available that night, so make sure to take advantage of the offer!

While you are at the merch stand, check out the Christmas Blowout Sale. Select items have been discounted, so get yourself a gift this Christmas and show your team spirit on your sleeve... literally! Be sure to check the merch stand for available items. The sale includes select items, limited sizes, all sales are final, nonrefundable, and no added discounts.

Christmas in July Presenting Partners: The Fan WDUZ, PCM Credit Union, and Proscape Lawn Care & Landscaping, LLC.

Go Blizz!







