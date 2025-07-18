Freight Sign DB Marcus Gray

July 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Friday the addition of defensive back Marcus Gray before taking on the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday.

Gray is joining the team from the NAL league where he played on the Omaha Beef. He played 8 games, had 44 tackles, and 27 assisted tackles.

Before that he played at ISU where in 2015 he played in all 11 games, started in 8, had 71 total tackles with 41 being solo. Had 5.5 sacks for a loss of 18 yards.







