Five Wheelers Recognized with All-IFL Honors

Published on August 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Indoor Football League announced its first and second All-IFL teams, and five Quad City Steamwheelers players earned all-league nods from the league. Offensive lineman Joe Krall, defensive lineman KeShaun Moore and linebacker Bubba Arslanian were named to the First Team All-IFL team, while defensive back Camron Harrell and kicker Kyle Kaplan were on the Second Team All-IFL team.

Five Wheelers on the All-IFL teams is the most for the franchise since joining the league in 2018, and also marks their third consecutive year with at least one player on either of the All-League teams. The last players to earn these honors were defensive back Darreon Jackson on the All-IFL First Team and defensive lineman Jaylin Swan on the second team in 2023, and kick returner Jarrod Harrington on the first team, and KeShaun Moore and kicker Kyle Kaplan on the second team in 2024.

Let's dive into how these special players earned these prestigious honors.

Wheelers on the First Team All-IFL

Joe Krall

Stats: 18 games played, 18 games started,

As a veteran, fan favorite, and one of the team captains, Krall helped lead a Wheelers' offensive line that allowed only 11 sacks all season, the fourth least amount in the league. In part due to his help, Krall helped the Steamwheelers' offense rush for an average of 92.8 yards per game, which was fifth most in the league, and averaged 6.1 yards per play, tied for the second highest in the league. The Wheelers led the league in YPC, gaining 4.8 yards per rush. This is Krall's first All-IFL team honor of his IFL career, all of which has been played in the Quad Cities.

KeShaun Moore

Stats: 16 games played, 68 tackles, 20 TFL, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovered

In just his second season in the IFL, Moore has solidified himself as one of the league's premier defensive players. Despite missing two games due to injury, Moore's 20 tackles for loss were tied for the most in the league with Jonathan Ross of the Bay Area Panthers. He also had the second-most sacks in the league and led the league in that category for most of the season before missing a few games because of injury. Arguably, his best game of the season was during the team's overtime victory at Fishers, where he tallied 9.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. This is Moore's second All-IFL team honor, after he earned a spot on the All-Second team last year in his rookie season.

Bubba Arslanian

Stats: 16 games played, 125 tackles, seven TFL, 1.5 sacks, two fumbles recovered, four interceptions

Just like Moore, Arslanian showed out in his second season in the IFL in a big way. Arslanian led the league in tackles by a wide margin of 26 tackles, despite his two games missed due to injury, and did so for most of the season. He started his season like no other linebacker, snagging three interceptions in the first five games of the season, recovering one fumble and averaging eight tackles per game in that stretch. Another fan favorite and team leader, this is Arslanian's first All-IFL team honor of his young career and his big hits throughout the season will be remembered by fans throughout the Quad Cities.

Wheelers on the Second Team All-IFL

Camron Harrell

Stats: 18 games played, 54 tackles, 0.5 TFL, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered, six interceptions, 27 passes defended, three touchdowns

In his first season with the sQUAD, Harrell made a name for himself around the league for his knack for getting the football one way or another. While playing every game, Cam's two interceptions in the Wheelers' week six win at Iowa were a foreshadowing of his season, which was to come. His six total interceptions are tied for the second most in the league and his two fumble recoveries are tied for the third most. His presence in the Steamwheelers' secondary helped the defense force 37 total turnovers, and also made an impact on special teams, scoring two touchdowns, including one on a kick return and one on a recovered kick, and three touchdowns overall. Harrell's 27 passes defended is the most by any defensive back in the league, solidifying his spot on the All-League team. This is Harrell's first All-IFL team honor of his career and hopefully the first of many.

Kyle Kaplan

Stats: 18 games played, 18/36 FGs, 84/97 PATs, 22 deuces, 138 points (182 including deuces)

The second-year kicker for the Wheelers had a chance to improve on a spectacular rookie season in 2024, and he delivered. After scoring 155 points last season, Kaplan's point total dropped this year to 138, but his impact remained large and when you add his 44 points from deuces converted, his total balloons up to 182. Arguably, his best game was during the regular season finale, where Kaplan totaled 18 points, nailing four deuces, four PATs and two field goals in a 49-48 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. Aside from the end-of-season honor, his efforts throughout the season were not unnoticed, as he earned four Special Teams Player of the Week honors in weeks six, 12, 13 and 19. This is Kaplan's second All-IFL team honor of his career and second consecutive to start his young career in the IFL.

Congratulations to Krall, Moore, Arslanian, Harrell and Kaplan on their All-League selections and their amazing performances this season, which helped bring playoff football back to the Quad Cities!







Indoor Football League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.