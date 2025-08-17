Quad City's Cory Ross Named IFL Head Coach of the Year

The Indoor Football League has named Cory Ross, head coach of the Quad City Steamwheelers, as the 2025 Head Coach of the Year.

Ross guided Quad City to an 11-5 regular season record, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and one of the most balanced teams in the IFL. Under his leadership, the Steamwheelers established themselves as both a consistent winner and one of the league's most dangerous playoff contenders.

Complete Team Football

Quad City finished the regular season as one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. Offensively, the Steamwheelers ranked among the IFL's best, producing 4,015 total yards and 102 touchdowns, averaging over 223 yards and 47 points per game.

Passing: 2,345 yards, 49 touchdowns, 7.5 yards per attempt - one of the IFL's most efficient passing games

Rushing: 1,670 yards and 53 touchdowns, top five in the league

Scoring: 844 points (46.9 per game), third-best in the IFL

But what also set Ross' team apart was its defense. Quad City was aggressive and opportunistic, finishing 2nd in the league in sacks (24), 3rd in interceptions (19), and 4th in forced fumbles (8). That ability to pressure quarterbacks and create turnovers made the Steamwheelers one of the toughest outs in the IFL.

Leadership Recognized

In his time with Quad City, Ross has built a program that combines discipline with creativity. The Steamwheelers' 2025 campaign highlighted his ability to maximize talent on both sides of the ball and keep his team at the top of the standings in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The Head Coach of the Year honor cements Ross' standing as one of the IFL's premier leaders, rewarding a regular season in which Quad City not only earned the No. 1 seed in the East but also played some of the most exciting and complete football of the year.







