Green Bay's Matt Behrendt Named IFL Assistant Coach of the Year

The Indoor Football League has announced Green Bay Blizzard Offensive Coordinator Matt Behrendt as the 2025 Assistant Coach of the Year, honoring the architect behind the league's most explosive offense.

Behrendt, in charge of Green Bay's high-powered attack, guided the Blizzard to a 10-6 regular season record and the second seed in the Eastern Conference. His offense not only fueled the team's playoff run but also redefined consistency and efficiency across the league.

IFL's Top Offense

Under Behrendt's leadership, Green Bay finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in total offense (248.9 yards per game) and No. 1 in scoring offense (53.7 points per game). The Blizzard balanced dominance through the air and on the ground, finishing top five in both categories.

Passing: 2,854 yards, 66 touchdowns, and a league-best 7.6 yards per attempt

Rushing: 1,627 yards and 56 touchdowns, averaging 90.4 yards per game

Total Offense: A league-high 122 touchdowns on 739 plays, averaging nearly 249 yards per game

Scoring: 967 total points, the most in the IFL.

These numbers underscore Green Bay's versatility. Whether attacking through the air or pounding the run game, Behrendt's schemes kept defenses on their heels from Week 1 through Week 19.

A Rising Coaching Star

Behrendt has quickly established his reputation as one of the brightest offensive minds in the IFL. His ability to maximize talent and tailor his system to player strengths has not only produced results but made the Blizzard must-watch football throughout the season.

Green Bay's offensive fireworks proved critical in a competitive Eastern Conference, and the award cements Behrendt as a driving force in the league's coaching ranks.

Recognition Well Earned

While the Blizzard are preparing for the IFL National Championship on August 23rd in Tucson, Arizona, this award is a testament to Behrendt's regular season brilliance. His work produced the league's most dynamic offense, powered one of the IFL's top teams, and earned him recognition as the best assistant coach in indoor football.







