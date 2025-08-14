Three Wheelers Earn IFL All-Rookie Team Nods

August 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Indoor Football League (IFL) recently announced its IFL All-Rookie team for the 2025 season, a list of the league's best rookies at each position. Out of the 18 players on the list, three Steamwheelers earned All-Rookie honors: Defensive linemen David Cagle and Qaadir Sheppard, and defensive back Chris Chukwuneke.

"It's awesome," Head coach Cory Ross said about the three players being names to the All-Rookie team. "That's exactly what so many players from smaller schools strive for, to prove they can compete with athletes from bigger programs in a major league like the IFL. These three guys did just that, and I couldn't be prouder to be their coach!"

This marks the third time in four years that at least one Steamwheeler has made the list: KeShaun Moore in 2024, and Hunter Nobbs, Joe Krall and Nathan Sheets in 2022, all making an All-Rookie team with Quad City. Now, lets get into how each of the All-Rookie honorees fared this season.

David Cagle

Stats: 18 games played, 47 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries

In his first season, Cagle showed out alongside fellow rookie Quaadir Sheppard as two members of a Steamwheelers defensive line that tallied the second-most total sacks in the league with 24. Cagle's 6.5 total sacks rank fourth best in the entire league in that category and the second most by a rookie, and second on the team, only behind KeShaun Moore and his nine sacks. His three fumble recoveries are also tied for the second most in the IFL, trailing rookie Franky West Jr of the Bay Area Panthers.

Qaadir Sheppard

Stats: 11 games played, 26 tackles, nine TFL, four sacks, one forced fumble

Despite Sheppard's rookie season being limited due to injuries, his impact on the field was undeniable. His four sacks for the season are tied for the ninth-most sacks in the whole league, and his one forced fumble was tied for the fifth most in that category. Sheppard's nine tackles for loss are also the third most on the team, behind KeShaun Moore and David Cagle, and are tied for the eighteenth most in the league. If he could remain healthy, Sheppard has the potential and skills to become a force to be reckoned with in the league on the defensive line.

Chris Chukwuneke

Stats: 17 games played, 78.5 tackles, three TFL, three interceptions, nine PBUs

While his numbers may not seem too flashy, Chukwuneke's impact on the Wheelers' defense cannot be ignored. His 78.5 tackles rank second most on the Wheelers' defense behind Bubba Arslanian, and ninth most out of all players in the IFL. While his three interceptions are the fifth most in the league, arguably, his most memorable comes against Tulsa, when the Oilers were looking to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, Chukwuneke made an incredible diving interception in the end zone and into the wall, which helped the Wheelers hang on for the victory. Chukwuneke has the potential to make himself a household name if he continues to put up numbers like this throughout his career.

Other members of the 2025 IFL All-Rookie Team include QB James Cahoon (IA), RB Ron Brown Jr. (AZ), WR TJ Davis (GB), WR Jalen Bracey (IA), WR Tyrese Chambers (BAY), Center AJ Forbes (FISH), OL Christian Coulter (BAY) and Jamie Navarro (BAY), DL Allen Henry (GB), LB Hayden Hatcher (JAX), LB/DB Marquis Waters (MASS), DBs Malik Jones (JAX) and Caleb Streat (IA), kicker Tyler Heuttel (SA), and kick returner Arland Bruce (NAZ).

Congratulations to Cagle, Sheppard and Chukwuneke on the league honors in their first seasons in the IFL! The Quad City Steamwheelers are grateful to have great players like them a part of the organization as we continue our quest to bring a championship back to the Quad Cities!







