True Vet to Sponsor High School Player of the Week Award

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks Foundation is proud to announce that True Vet Solutions will be the presenting sponsor of the 2025 High School Player of the Week award. This prestigious award honors exceptional high school football players in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas who excel in athletics, academics, and community leadership.

As the presenting sponsor, in addition to weekly prize winners True Vet Solutions will also award a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the season to the Ultimate Player of the Week recipient who submits the most meaningful essay on the theme: "What a Veteran Means to Me."

The True Vet High School Player of the Week celebrates more than just on-field excellence. Athletes are chosen for their athletic skill, dedication, sportsmanship, and leadership, as well as their academic achievement and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities. The award also highlights the importance of character, teamwork, and selflessness- qualities that are vital to true success both on and off the field.

Every week during the high school football season, Coach Gibson and a Jacksonville Sharks player will visit the winning athlete's school to present the award during practice, along with a special prize.

"Our High School Player of the Week program is more than just recognizing great performances on the field - it's about celebrating the dedication, sportsmanship, and heart that inspire our entire community," Head Coach Jason Gibson said. "Bringing it back for a second year means continuing to shine a light on our student-athletes, their schools, and the pride they bring to our hometown every week."

The program serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders, recognizing students whose work ethic and values reflect the best of Jacksonville's youth. By combining athletic, academic, and community excellence with a meaningful tribute to veterans, the True Vet High School Player of the Week program stands as a testament to the power of sports in shaping strong, responsible, and service-minded individuals.







