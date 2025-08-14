3 Panthers Awarded with 2025 IFL All-Rookie Designation

2025 was a historic year for the Bay Area Panthers. The squad may have fallen short of their ultimate championship aspirations but they still dazzled en route to a 13-3 regular season record, and incidentally, the Indoor Football League's top overall seed.

Individually, the Panthers showcased a strong crop of standouts this past campaign. That is evident in Thursday's announcement of the 2025 IFL All-Rookie team. Bay Area features no less than three players on the list of distinguished first-year players-all of which from the offensive side of the football.

Wide receiver Tyrese Chambers along with offensive linemen Christian Coulter and Jaime Navarro were named to this season's All-Rookie Offensive Team. This comes as little surprise to Bay Area supporters, as all three men were consistently productive.

Chambers-a product of Florida International University-was the Panthers' most electrifying newcomer in 2025. The speedy wideout hauled in 53 catches for 664 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns this year; the latter figure was tied for sixth in the league.

"It's an honor to be named to the IFL All-Rookie Team. I'm grateful for my teammates, coaches, and everyone who's been in my corner this season," Chambers expressed. "This recognition is special, but it's just fuel for what's ahead and one step closer to my ultimate goal."

Back inside the numbers, Bay Area accumulated the IFL's third-highest rushing total (1,691 yards) as a team. Naturally, the Panthers' offensive line was a major factor in their fierce ground game.

Coulter and Navarro were both fantastic bookend players at left and right guard, respectively. Their collective efforts helped Bay Area quarterback Josh Jones to be the league's leading rusher this past regular season. From there, Jones was sacked just a dozen times in 17 contests.

Coulter-an alum of Western Carolina University-was gracious for his selection. "First, I want to thank God for allowing me to play again this season. I also want to thank my teammates and coaches for pushing me everyday to get better on and off the field," stated Coulter. "My rookie year in the IFL was a great experience. It allowed me to get better and showcase my talents."

Navarro-who came to the team as San Jose State's all-time leader in games played-was also overjoyed with the recent news from the league. "Thank you God for the blessings in my life that have brought me to the Bay Area Panthers to play the game I love," Navarro raved. "It's an honor to have been recognized with this accolade by the league and I look forward to my next steps."

The future is certainly bright for the Panthers. Head Coach and President of Football Operations Rob Keefe will strive to retain talent while simultaneously recruiting players who can help fill the team's voids for 2026.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for more news and awards pertaining to the 2025 Indoor Football League campaign-especially with announcements of the All-IFL First and Second teams on the horizon.







