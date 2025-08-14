Williams Signed by UFL

Published on August 14, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







Iowa Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams has signed a contract to play with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League (UFL).

During the 2025 season, Williams put the IFL on notice, earning the league's triple crown by leading it in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards.

The former Buffalo wideout was in his second season with Iowa, and was the only receiver to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark during regular season play, ending with 1,159 yards.

Williams' 93 receptions were 22 more than the player with the next highest total on the league.

With James Cahoon at quarterback, Williams found his way to 27 touchdowns - 23 on passes from Cahoon - to become the first Barnstormer since Brady Roland (2018) to achieve the triple crown.

The 2026 UFL schedule has not yet been released, but expect Memphis to play its first game in late March or early April if it follows suit from 2025.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.