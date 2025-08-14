IFL Announces All-Rookie Team

Three Iowa Barnstormers have been named to the All-IFL Rookie team after standout freshman seasons in the league in quarterback James Cahoon, wide receiver Jalen Bracey and defensive back Caleb Streat.

Quarterback James Cahoon

Cahoon took the lead by storm in his first season with the team, leading the IFL in regular season passing yards with 2,888 over the course of 13 games. His 222.2 yards per game were also at the top of the league, nearly 50 yards above the runner-up finisher. Cahoon threw for 56 touchdowns on the year, leading the Barnstormers offense.

Wide receiver Jalen Bracey

Jalen Bracey provided Iowa with a second, serious threat this season in its receiving corps. Bracey caught 69 passes for Iowa this year en route to 654 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Barnstormers. His 54.5 yards per game ranked fourth in the IFL.

Defensive back Caleb Streat

Caleb Streat was the rock behind the Iowa defense during the 2025 season. In his first year with the team, Streat climbed the IFL charts in interceptions. He ended the year tied for the league lead with seven picks.

The IFL will release its Second Team All-IFL on Friday, August 15 and First Team All-IFL on Saturday, August 16.







