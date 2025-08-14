IFL Announces 2025 All-Rookie Teams

The 2025 All-Rookie Teams prove that the next generation of IFL stars has already arrived. These players didn't just survive their first year - they thrived, producing highlight-reel moments, game-changing performances, and the kind of excitement that will keep fans talking for seasons to come.

Offensive Team

This year's offensive selections showcased explosive playmakers, steady hands in the trenches, and special teams threats who flipped field position in an instant. Whether racking up yards, breaking records, or creating mismatches, each player's rookie season laid the foundation for what promises to be a bright future in the IFL.

Quarterback - James Cahoon, Iowa Barnstormers

Cahoon led the league in completions (255) and attempts (463) while throwing for 2,888 yards and 56 touchdowns. His fearless, downfield style made him a nightmare for defenses all season.

Running Back - Ron Brown Jr., Arizona Rattlers

Brown powered to 557 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in just 14 games, proving to be both a short-yardage hammer and a breakaway scoring threat.

Wide Receiver - TJ Davis, Green Bay Blizzard

Davis was a highlight reel in motion, hauling in 68 receptions for 877 yards and 25 touchdowns, excelling as both a deep-ball weapon and red zone target.

Wide Receiver - Jalen Bracey, Iowa Barnstormers

In only 12 games, Bracey posted 69 catches for 654 yards and 13 scores, delivering clutch plays and steady production.

Wide Receiver - Tyrese Chambers, Bay Area Panthers

Chambers became an instant mismatch, catching 53 passes for 664 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

Center - AJ Forbes, Fishers Freight

Forbes anchored the Freight's offensive line, powering a league-best rushing attack (126.7 YPG) with his poise and strength.

Offensive Line - Christion Coulter, Bay Area Panthers

Coulter's veteran-like grit kept his quarterback clean and paved lanes for a balanced Panthers offense.

Offensive Line - Jaime Navarro, Bay Area Panthers

Navarro's toughness and consistency made him a dependable force in both pass protection and run blocking.

Kicker - Tyler Huettel, San Antonio Gunslingers

Huettel tallied 87 points, connecting on 60 of 73 PATs and 9 field goals, providing steady production in key moments.

Kick Returner - Arland Bruce IV, Northern Arizona Wranglers

Bruce turned 19 returns into 409 yards and 3 touchdowns in just 9 games, averaging 21.5 yards per return and making every kick a scoring threat.

Defensive Team

This year's defensive selections proved that rookies can dominate just as much without the ball. From relentless pass rushers to takeaway specialists, these defenders delivered momentum-swinging plays and set a high bar for future first-year classes.

Defensive Line - David Cagle, Quad City Steamwheelers

Cagle recorded 6.5 sacks and anchored the defensive front with his size, speed, and relentless motor.

Defensive Line - Allen Henry, Green Bay Blizzard

Henry's physicality shone through with 4 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, setting the tone up front.

Defensive Line - Qaadir Sheppard, Quad City Steamwheelers

Sheppard posted 4 sacks and 9 tackles for loss, providing consistent disruption against both pass and run.

Linebacker - Hayden Hatcher, Jacksonville Sharks

Hatcher amassed 68.5 tackles and 1 sack, quickly becoming a stabilizing presence in Jacksonville's defense.

LB/DB - Marquis Waters, Massachusetts Pirates

Waters was a versatile weapon, posting 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss - rare numbers for a player in coverage-heavy roles.

Defensive Back - Malik Jones, Jacksonville Sharks

Jones locked down receivers with 6 interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Defensive Back - Caleb Streat, Iowa Barnstormers

Streat tied for second in the league with 7 interceptions while adding 12 pass breakups.

Defensive Back - Chris Chukwuneke, Quad City Steamwheelers

Chukwuneke posted 78.5 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 12 pass breakups, showcasing range and toughness.

Bright Future Ahead

The Indoor Football League is proud to unveil the 2025 All-Rookie Teams - a collection of first-year standouts who wasted no time making their presence felt. From record-setting passers to shutdown corners, these rising stars proved that age and experience are no match for pure talent, determination, and game-changing ability.







