Thomas Owens' Three Touchdowns Ignite Pirates Offense to Much-Needed Win over Freight

June 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS, IN - As the Pirates fought from behind in a Saturday night matchup that was crucial in getting Massachusetts' season back on track, Thomas Owens steadied the ship, scoring three touchdowns on four catches for 41 yards against the Fishers Freight.

Owens began his scoring barrage with the team trailing 9-0 entering the second quarter. The Boynton Beach, FL, native ran an in-breaker into the end zone, finding a soft spot in the Freight zone coverage, where quarterback Kenji Bahar could find him after stepping up in a collapsing pocket.

One drive later, facing 3rd & 13, Bahar connected with Owens along the left wall inside the five-yard line. The 6'1", 205 lb receiver leapt in the air, reaching the ball over the goal line for the score as he was pinned against the wall. The Pirates led for the first time, 14-9.

The pair of Owens and Bahar set up the score a couple of plays earlier on a roughly eight-yard curl route, with Owens using his big frame to fight for an extra six yards.

"Our running game was clicking and we felt good today as a whole," Owens said. "When the opportunity came, I took advantage of it."

However, that offensive success would slow down during the remainder of the second quarter. The Freight regained the lead 15-14 just three minutes later and entered halftime with the lead. Although the Massachusetts offense saw success on back-to-back drives with Owens, the group only scored on two out of five of its drives in the first half.

"We knew we could have come out better as an offense - that was the biggest thing," Owens said. "We normally come out faster, but we didn't. Going into halftime, we knew we had to pick it up a little bit."

After linebacker Marquis Waters and the defense forced a turnover on downs, Owens got inside leverage against the opposing defensive back, springing open in the back of the end zone. Bahar, with a linebacker in his face, high-pointed the throw to Owens, who leapt in the air to secure the catch as he nearly flipped over the wall.

All of a sudden, the Pirates were back on track.

Regaining the lead, 21-15, halfway through the third quarter, the Pirate defense stepped up, forcing another turnover on downs. Freight quarterback Carlos Davis tested Massachusetts cornerback Tye Smith twice.

Smith knocked away a deep ball in the end zone, making contact with the intended receiver's hands just as the ball came down. Three plays later, Smith deflected another pass on line to the end zone to end the Freight drive.

"[The defense] was helpful, big time," Owens said. "The more turnovers they get, the easier it is for [the offense] to get more opportunities to go out there and score more points."

That defensive stop led to one of the most impressive catches of the IFL season; in the final minute of the third quarter, Bahar threw a 50/50 ball in the end zone to Teo Redding, who adjusted in midair, pinning the ball to the inside of his left knee with one hand.

The Pirates were up by two scores. Owens began an offensive resurgence for the team in the second half, as Massachusetts scored on all four of its offensive drives in the final two quarters. The team came away victorious, 40-23.

Owens continues to cement himself as one of the franchise's all-time greats. His hat trick led the Pirates to back-to-back wins and a now 4-5 record on the season.

Massachusetts, striving for a .500 record, now heads to Des Moines, Iowa, to face the Iowa Barnstormers as the team looks to rebound and make a playoff push.







