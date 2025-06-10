Freight Face Quad City on Saturday Night

June 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will head to Quad City to take on the Steamwheelers in their eleventh game of the season. After losing to the Massachusetts Pirates 40-23 last week, Fishers looks to snap their losing streak.

OFFENSIVE WEAPONS

After some roster moves, the Freight will rely heavily on quarterback Carlos Davis who had one rushing touchdown and two great passes into the end zone to help Shane Simpson and JT Stokes score last week. All three are huge offensive weapons that Fishers will need to score crucial points. The addition of Calum Sutherland as kicker has helped the Freight as well, as he has already scored two deuces since joining the team.

SCOUTING REPORT

Quad City comes into this game 8-2 on the season. Their two losses were in back-to-back games against the Green Bay Blizzard and Tulsa Oilers in May. After a bye week, they bounced back with back-to-back wins over Tulsa and San Antonio. In the Freight's last meeting with Quad City, the Steamwheelers took a 55-48 win in a back-and-forth match that saw four lead changes.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.