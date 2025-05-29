Freight Face Blizzard in Green Bay

May 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will head to Green Bay this weekend to take on the Blizzard. This will be the first meeting between the two Midwestern teams. The Freight hope to snap their losing streak as they kick off the second half of the season.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

This will be the Freight's first Friday night game on the road and only their second this season after their home opener on April 4. This will be Green Bay's fourth Friday night game out of seven this season. They are 2-1 in their previous three Friday night match ups.

SCOUTING REPORT

Green Bay comes into this game with a 5-3 record and a two-game win streak. Their three losses have come against the Quad City Steamwheelers, Arizona Rattlers, and Tulsa Oilers. In two games this season, the Blizzard have scored a season high 74 points against their opponent, including last week where they defeated the Iowa Barnstormers 74-58.







